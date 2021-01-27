Motherwell enjoy a first win in three months

The long, long wait for a win is over. Motherwell gave Ross County a goal of a start before Devante Cole and Bevis Mugabi delivered a 2-1 win in Dingwall.

It looked for a while like the same sad story. A good start, a goal lost and an inability to compete, but a second half revival earned a valuable three points and a move up the table.

Barry Maguire filled the place vacated by the suspended Liam Polworth and Sherwin Seedorf was benched to make room for Christopher Long. Motherwell kicked off and attacked the jail end.

Motherwell started the game well. Three corners in the first three minutes were followed with bit of a scramble in front of the County goal that forced Laidlaw into a block from Devante Cole. That was a false dawn.

Jermaine Hylton set off on the chase of a long punt from defence. Declan Gallagher was on hand but he missed the clearing touch that allowed our former player a run in on goal. Liam Kelly stopped the shot but the ball ran loose to give Ollie Shaw an easy tap in.

There was no reaction from Motherwell. We went through the motions with pedestrian predictability without any evident threat. The manager was in desperate need of an inspirational team talk at the break.

Whatever was said in the dressing room provoked the required response. There was a noticeable increase in pace from those in claret and amber and the reward came five minutes in. Barry Maguire produced a neat turn in the middle of the park then fed Stephen O'Donnell in the wing. Long collected and passed to the tireless Tony Watt. The striker's shot was not held and Devante Cole was able to score the first and welcome equaliser of the season.

The key was to ensure that we kept the initiative and we did. Robbie Crawford had a blast over the top then Watt tested the 'keeper with from a narrow angle.

With 20 minutes remaining we won a corner on the left. Alexander took the chance to replace Long with Harry Smith. Maguire delivered the ball and Bevis Mugabi rose head and shoulders above the rest to power a header into the net.

The game reversed direction and it was the home side to take a turn in search of an equaliser but without success. Motherwell held on and ended the dreadful drought.

With no game on Saturday Motherwell next face Dundee United at Fir Park on Wednesday.

Ross County 1 Motherwell 2

Attendance 0

Team: Kelly, O'Donnell, Gallagher, Mugabi, Carroll, Maguire, Crawford, Campbell, Long (Smith 72), Watt (McGinley 90), Cole (Lamie 84)

Wednesday 27 January 2021

