Motherwell fail to impress as Montrose force a draw.

Motherwell conceded late in Montrose to draw 1-1. A bonus point was earned after penalties.

All credit goes to the Gable Endies as they battled hard against the Premiership team to secure a draw with their first effort on target in the 86th minute. Shane Blaney gave Motherwell the lead in the first half but his teammates were unable to score a telling second. The penalty shoot-out delivered a bonus point but this will feel like a point lost.

'Well win the bonus point

Stuart Kettlewell made four changes from the eleven that opened the campaign against Edinburgh City. Aston Oxborough had only a few routine crosses to keep him occupied for most of the evening until Ali Shrive poked the ball beyond him in the dying minutes. The ‘keeper made a crucial save in the shoot-out and with five perfect penalties the embarrassment was kept to a minimum.

After a fairly even start on the artificial surface Motherwell took the lead when Blaney rose above the defence to head Harry Paton’s corner home. Paton was involved in most of the forward moves and deserved the assist.

Zack Robinson was inches from connecting to a ball across the face of goal ten minutes into the second period as Motherwell pressed for the killing goal. Ewan Wilson connected with Robinson’s pass at the angle of the box and the stinger tested the ‘keeper.

Moses Ebiye replaced Andy Halliday and he almost snatched a goal when Davor Zdravkovski set him up but the shot was wide of the mark.

The equaliser drew groans from the healthy travelling support as the home fans (and the rather excitable PA announcer) celebrated.

The dropped point may not prevent Motherwell finishing top of the group but it will damage the chance of being seeded in the knockout stage.

Next up is Clyde at NPD on Saturday

Montrose 1 Motherwell 1

‘Well win a bonus point winning 5-4 on penalies

Attendance 1,036

Team: Oxborough, O'Donnell, Casey, Gordon, Blaney, Wilson, Zdarvkovski, Halliday (Ebiye 65), Paton

(Stupacavic 88), Miller, Robinson (Ferrie 80)

Tuesday 16 July 2024

