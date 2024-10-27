Motherwell fail to meet the Celtic challenge

Motherwell lost 0-3 to Celtic at Fir Park but the cruel blow was the loss of Liam Gordon to a late red card.

Lennon Miller hit the woodwork twice in the first quarter but when those chances went a-begging many in the home stands sensed that this was not to be their afternoon. Celtic scored on the half hour and bossed proceedings thereafter.

Miller hits the bar

Stuart Kettlewell gave first league starting places to Marvin Kaleta and Tom Sparrow as Dan Casey and Zach Robinson were benched.

Miller kicked off and with the opening move and Kaleta showed a good turn of speed to deliver a tempting ball across the Celtic goal. Motherwell kept the momentum and had the luxury of time in the visitors’ half.

Paulo Bernardo’s error led to Miller having sight of an empty goal but his shot from outside the box struck the stranded Schmeichel’s right hand post to the relief of the packed South Stand.

Motherwell won a free kick two minutes later and the young midfielder had an opportunity from 25 yards. His strike flew up and over the defensive wall and crashed off the bar. He collected the rebound to concede a two touch free kick.

Chances kept coming and from a corner Miller headed at the ‘keeper. Sparrow tested Schmeichel soon after. Motherwell were to pay for their inability to convert.

Celtic found their rhythm and they soon started their familiar passing game, teasing the ‘Well defence as the ball swept from wing to wing. Their opener came through the centre of the home defence as Luke McCowan found room before placing an unreachable low drive to Aston Oxborough’s left corner.

Motherwell were second best after the break. Apart from an off-target first time effort from Ewan Wilson at the angle of the penalty area the visiting goalie was untroubled.

When Alistair Johnston connected with Valle’s cross to head the second goal the contest was over. Kettlewell threw on attacking substitutes but to no effect.

A third from Idah capped of a comprehensive win for Celtic. In added time Gordon produced a lunge of Idah that the referee, with the help of VAR, upgraded to red. His lis for the serious foul play offence will be a big blow in the next few games.

Motherwell will regroup and try to stave off a third consecutive loss at Tannadice on Wednesday.

Motherwell 0 Celtic 3

Attendance 8,692

Team: Oxborough, Kaleta (Casey 68), O’Donnell, Balmer, Gordon, Wilson, Zdravkovski (Watt 64), Hallliday (Maswinhise 64), Miller, Sparrow (Ebiye 79), Stamatelopoulos (Robinson 64)

Sunday 27 October 2024

