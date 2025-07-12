Motherwell fall short against Clyde

Motherwell came away with two points following a 2-2 draw with Clyde and a 5-4 shootout. A disappointing afternoon.

All credit goes to the Bully Wee for matching the Premier side in the blazing sun. Their early lead was soon cancelled and they were behind early in the second period but a second equaliser led to the dramatic penalty ending.

Manager Jens Berthel Askou added two of his signings to the opening eleven as an injured Lennon Miller watched from the sidelines. More of the newcomers got their chance later.

‘Well had a back four Koutroumbis, Balmer, Gordon and O’Donnell with ‘keeper Ward often acting as a sweeping defender. Questions will be asked as the two goals conceded were not pretty. Gordon delivered a squared pass to no one thirty yards out and Hilton did not hesitate. He looked up and saw Ward at the edge of his area and lofted the ball into the net.

Motherwell replied within minutes and Maswanhise headed home following up on the ball that had rebounded off the bar. For most of the first half the Steelmen’s tactics seemed focused of releasing the Zimbabwean asfter a protracted passing bout at the halfway line.

After the break Motherwell attacked the goal in front of the busy away stand, many sporting the classy light blue away strip. The crowd rose to greet Maswanhise’s second when he was the beneficiary of Stamatelopoulos ‘ challenge of The Clyde goalie. The guardian hesitated and the ball fell to Maswanhise for an easy finish.

Many in the travelling enclave felt that the lower division team would fold but they were mistaken. Both sides used all five substitutes and players dropped with cramp in the intense heat. Refreshment breaks were needed.

Stamatelopoulos broke through but his shot flew wide. He fell seeming to have injured his ankle on the artificial surface. Before he was replaced Clyde had scored their second. Scullion met a ball at the far post and headed into the net with Ward grasping fresh air.

Maswanhise might have sneaked one at the near post from close in and Gordon might have made amends after corner when he shot wide from a couple of yards but time ran out.

Hallida, Slattery, Just, Sule and Sparrow calmly dispatched their spot kicks and finally Dunachie (an ex-‘Well youth) gave Ward a simple save and the bonus point went to Motherwell.

It was the manager’s forst competitive experience in Scotland and he will have a lot to comteplate before Peterhead visit Fir Park on Tuesday. His shot shy team needs more work.

Clyde 2 Motherwell 2

Motherwell win the bonus point 5-4 after penalties

Attendance

Team: Ward, Koutroumbis (Just 62), Gordon, Balmer, O’Donnell (Sparrow 82), Halliday, Watt, Slattery, Fadinger (Longelo 62), Maswanhise (Ross 82), Stamatelopoulos (Sule 51)

Saturday 12 July 2025