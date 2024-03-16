Motherwell fall short and lose to Aberdeen

Motherwell failed to score against Aberdeen and an under par performance resulted in a 1-0 loss at Fir Park.

The prospect of a third consecutive win and a push toward the top half of the table was not enough to inspire the ‘Well players. They never looked in control of the game although there might have been a different outcome had VAR not drawn Willie Collum‘s attention to the ball brushing Theo Bair’s upper arm to cancel Lennon Miller’s potential equaliser.

Sam Nicholson started the game as Davor Zdravkovski was benched.

Aberdeen started the game and soon controlled the ball. They looked comfortable in possession as the hosts stood off. Junior Hoilet was booked for a dive after a the first minute but the first chance came to Motherwell when Blair Spittal delivered a free kick into the penalty area. The ball fell to Dan Casey but a good block produced only a corner.

The visitors lost Nicky Devlin after twenty minutes and Jack Milne was the replacement.

The winning goal came midway through the first half. A corner from Motherwell’s left was not cleared and Bojan Miovski was able to shoot. The ball Liam Kelly’s right hand post and fell kindly for Leighton Clarkson. His drilled effort from the middle of the area gave Kelly no chance.

Motherwell tried to respond but with little conviction. It seemed that an equaliser had arrived following a corner. Bair and Milne challenged for the ball and to continued to Miller on the left. The midfielder’s strick took a deflection and ended up in the net. After a long VAR check the referee was invited to check the review and chalked the goal off.

Stuart Kettlewell made two changes at the break as Bevis Mugabi and Sam Nicholson were hooked in favour of Georgie Gent and Halliday. The switch sparked a positive reaction and Motherwell took the initiative. Some opportunities were created but there were too many players not at their best. Bair looked out of sorts, Miller was caught on the ball, and Spittal fell a wee bit short of his usual high level. Nevertheless Bair came close with a shot to the near post then he produced a header that drifted wide of the target.

Halliday tested Roos with a shot and a flick from only a couple of yards from the line but the visiting defence for the most part looked comfortable. Second balls tended to fall to red shirts and they were able to hold on.

After another free weekend as the internationals take precedence St Mirren come to Fir Park in a fortnight.

Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 1

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, Blaney (Devine 64), McGinn, Mugabi (Gent 45), Casey, Miller (Wells 83), Nicholson (Halliday 45), Spittal, Bair, Vale (Ferrie 74)

Saturday 16 March 2024

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports