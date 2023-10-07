Motherwell fell well short as Livingston won 2-0

It was a disappointing day in the driech West Lothian stadium for the Lanarkshire side.

Lennon Miller’s unfortunate dismissal at the end of the first half signalled the end of Motherwell’s competitive effort in the game. The home side controlled the second period and in the end they had an easy win.

A familiar ‘Well line-up started the game in the new away strip as the heavy rain subsided. Fans clutched their freebie hot drink and it turned out to be the only comfort of the afternoon.

There were few thrills in the first half. Brodie Spencer saw a looping header miss the target and at the other end Daniel MacKay tested Liam Kelly from close range. Motherwell’s fluency from recent outings was missing. There was a lack of conviction and the opposition seemed to win every loose ball. Theo Bair won a few forward flicks but there was no support ahead. Occasional crosses posed no threat to the home defence.

With the break in sight MacKay cut across Miller twenty yards out. The youngster clipped him and referee Robertson pulled the red card.

Livingston went ahead early in the second half. Spencer failed to cut out a low cross from the wing and Anderson with a neat flick diverted the ball into the net.

The contest ended ten minutes later when Bevis Mugabi’s foul on James Penrice conceded a penalty. Stephen Kelly made no mistake.

Stuart Kettlewell turned to his bench for a triple substitution and a change of shape but the big home defence was never troubled.

A fourth straight defeat will offer food for thought during the international break before attention turns to the trip to Perth in a fortnight.

Livingston 2 Motherwell 0

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell (Gent 67), McGinn, Mugabi (Shaw 67), Casey, Spencer, Spittal (Zdravkovski 85), Slattery, Miller, Paton, Bair (Wilkinson 67)

Saturday 7 October 2023

