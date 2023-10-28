Motherwell fight back to grab a point from Ross County

Motherwell produced a late flurry of goals to snatch a point as Ross County twice let a two goal lead disappear; 3-3.

After a routine opening hour in-game punters might reasonably have backed a goalless draw. What followed was an unlikely six goal blitz that had Motherwell jubilant and the visitors distraught.

The enforced absence of Lennon Miller gave Oli Shaw a first start in claret and amber. County got the game underway and took command. Eamonn Brophy and Ryan Leak missed gilt edged chances inside the first ten minutes as Motherwell struggled to get involved in the contest.

Midway through the half Broadie Spencer roused the home crowd with a fine shot that was blocked and a header that struck the post but the break came with the teams level.

Connor Wilkinson replaced Theo Bair on the hour but none of the 5,000 spectators could have anticipated what lay ahead. Brophy’s powerful shot from the edge of the box beat Liam Kelly and a lengthy VAR checked followed. There had been a hand ball in the lead up play but to the surprise of all the goal was awarded.

It seemed that the game was lost to the ‘Well when Simon Murray turned and shot in the 73rd minute. Motherwell had huffed and puffed but Ross Laidlaw had never been tested. A drift to the exits began.

Stuart Kettlewell made a gambling double substitution and introduced Mike Biereth and Georgie Gent. The effect was immediate. Biereth won a penalty and converted it before he broke sweat. His electric pace beat the defence and Laidlaw brought him down.

Hopes of a Motherwell comeback seemed dashed when Victor Lutori took advantage of a disorganised home defence and with only seven minutes left on the clock the visitors had restored their two goal lead.

Biereth had energised the attack and he set up Wilkinson on the 88th minute. His cool finish renewed hope in the home stands.

Seventeen year old Luca Ross had joined the fray and with four of the seven added minutes he popped up in the midst of a goalmouth scramble to secure his first goal and a point for his team. The visitors fell to their knees.

The point ends the four game losing run and there’s no doubt there was an exciting climax but Kettlewell’s men did not fire up until they were a goal behind. Better will be needed when Aberdeen arrive on Wednesday.

Motherwell 3 Ross County 3

Attendance 5,019 (164)

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell (Gent 75), McGinn, Mugabi, Casey, Spencer (Biereth 75), Spittal, Slattery, Paton, Bair (Wilkinson 61), Shaw (L Ross 87)

Saturday 28 October 2023

