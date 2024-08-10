Motherwell heads high after 2-1 loss to Rangers

Motherwell lost 2-1 to Rangers at Hampden but the visitors got a standing ovation from the travelling fans after the final whistle.

Stuart Kettlewell’s choice of players may have been restricted thanks to a long injury list but the reserves he called up gave Rangers a more than a few nervous moments in the second period.

A rare 'Well atack in the first half

The game started predictably with Rangers on the front foot forcing Motherwell to defend deep. Crosses flew into Aston Oxborough’s area but the big ‘keeper dealt well with the threats. There was a brief thrill early on when Lennon Miller had a shot from close range but he hit the side net.

Pressure mounted on the ‘Well goal and Paul McGinn cleared off the line but the opener was not long delayed. Cyriel Dessers managed to poke home to settle any home concerns.

An unexpected bonus arrived minutes later. Ewan Wilson set Steve Seddon up on the left wing and his hopeful cross was knocked into his own net by Robin Propper. Motherwell were unable to do anything about Rangers’ second. Vaclav Cerny got hold of the ball outside the area just right of centre and his left footed curler fly beyond Oxborough. Three goals in the first quarter.

Motherwell’s medical team groaned at the sight of Stama limping off just before the break but the dressing room was reached without further loss.

Zach Robinson took on the lone striker job and performed it well. His ability to sneak in front of a defender to take a pass proved to be a key part of a second half Motherwell revival.

The balance of play tilted and Oxborough had no saves of note to make. Half chances started to appear in the home area as long throws and corners caused the nervous defence some concern.

The best chance of an equaliser came when Dan Casey was in possession high up the left wing. His cross was not cleared and it fell to Robinson. The shot to Butland’s left corner needed a fine save for the loss of a corner.

Rangers ended the game more than content to hold their one goal advantage as Motherwell threw what they has forward but the two additional minutes passed without further incident.

The manager can be pleased with his team’s showing and he’ll hope that the injury list is shorter when Kilmarnock come to Fir Park on League Cup duty next Sunday.

Rangers 2 Motherwell 1

Attendance 48,529

Team: Oxborough, O'Donnell, Casey, Gordon, McGinn, Seddon(Sparrow 56), Wilson, Zdarvkovski (Kaleta 75), Stamatelopolous (Robinson 43), Halliday, Miller,

Saturday 10 August 2024

