Motherwell leave Easter Road with three well earned points

Motherwell’s excellent start to the season continues as Hibs are defeated 2-1 at Easter Road.

The Mighty ‘Well came out on the right side of a competitive second half after riding their luck in the first. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Andy Halliday scored the goals and Aston Oxborough had another fine game between the sticks but all 16 who wore the claret and amber deserve credit.

Kofi Balmer and Stamatelopoulos started as Hibs got the game underway. It soon became apparent that the powerful throws of Balmer and, for Hibs, Lewis Miller would be important factors. And so it proved.

Motherwell had little to show in the first period other than a couple of blocked shots from distance and a few corners. The front pair had little service. Oxborough made an excellent stop when Kuharevich should have scored. Lennon Miller followed up with a goal saving header off the line a minute later.

Stuart Kettlewell opted for a change at the break and the booked Davor Zdravkovski was replaced by Tom Sparrow. His appearance and the later arrival of Tony Watt were probably the vital catalysts to spur the visitors.

A goal from the training ground gave the decent away support reason to get off their feet. Miller prodded a free kick wide of the defensive wall and Stama pounced. His powerful shot into the roof of the net from close range was his first for the club.

Motherwell held the lead for all of three minutes until a Stephen O’Donnell blunder offered the home side easy possession. Hoilett made no mistake.

Bot sides turned to the bench for freshness but it was the Motherwell subs who took their chance to affect the match. Tony Watt was tumbled by Triantis (already booked in the first half for a dive) and Hibs were reduced to ten.

Before Hibs had time to adjust they lost the winner. Balmer’s powerful throw into the box provided the chance for Andy Halliday and he swept the ball beyond Bursik.

Motherwell managed the remaining time (including six added minutes) well and soon the team was able to join their fans in few choruses of Twist and Shout.

Another international break has arrived and Motherwell can enjoy the boost for at least a fortnight.

Hibs 1 Motherwell 2

Team: Oxborough, O’Donnell (Kaleta 83), Balmer, Gordon, McGinn, Wilson, Zdravkovski (Sparrow 45), Hallliday (Maswanhise 83), Miller, Stamatelopoulos (Watt 61), Robinson (Ebiye 61)

Saturday 5 October 2024

