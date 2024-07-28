Motherwell limp into the last sixteen of the League Cup0

Motherwell sneaked into the last sixteen of the League Cup after a horrible performance and a 0-0 against Partick Thistle.

The reward for the unbeaten four game run in the group is a home tie against Kilmarnock in the knockout round.

Stuart Kettlewell did not mince his words after the dismal showing. His anger crossed the airwaves as he fumed at the unacceptable performance in all areas of the pitch.

Not a happy man

Aston Oxborough may be excused from the criticism but none of the outfield players will get any cheer if they watch a replay of the afternoon. As ever, the Fir Park pitch provided a perfect surface but the repeated misplaced passes indicated how far off the mark were the players in claret and amber.

The visitors had the best of the first quarter as Oxborough had to deal with corners and crossed balls. On one occasion he released Stephen O’Donnell for a long run on the left side of the pitch but the move ended with a weak attempt from Lennon Miller.

Poor play from Motherwell allowed Aidan Fitzpatrick space and his low drive to the near post should have been converted by McKay.

Brian Graham was twice only inches away from connecting with tempting cross goal passes.

Motherwell had their best spell in the second quarter. Zack Robinson was feed inside the area but the Mason McCready thwarted the chance. The young ‘keeper then produced a couple of high class saves. The first from a Robinson curler tipped on to the bar then a one arm tip from the following corner as Dan Casey headed on target.

With Motherwell on the up the expectation was that the Premier side would press their advantage in the second period. Fillip Stuparevic was replaced by Dylan Wells no one had told the visitors that they were to crumble. Instead they had much the better of the second 45 minutes although Oxborough was rarely tested.

There was growing frustration in the home stands as the clocked ticked. The fear of an an away goal was ever present and the players looked nervous. A series of substitutions made little difference.

The final whistle arrived without any enthusiasm from the home fans. Progress had been ensured with the single point and a pointless penalty shoot-out followed.

Moses Ebiey scored Motherwell’s single penalty from four attempts, Oxoborough saved a couple but the visitors took the bonus point not that it mattered.

All that was left was for the last sixteen draw to offer a home tie against Kilmarnock and a rant from the manager.

Ross County must be looking forward to the opening game of the league campaign next week.

Motherwell 0 Partick Thistle 0

Attendance 4,625 (966)

Team: Oxborough, O'Donnell, Casey, Gordon, Blaney (Kaleta 60), Wilson (Seddon 84), Zdarvkovski, Stuparevic (Well 45), Halliday (Ferrie 84), Miller, Robinson (Ebiye 70)

Sunday 28 July 2024

