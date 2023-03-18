Motherwell lose a six goal contest at Fir Park

Motherwell’s long wait for a win over Rangers continues after a 4-2 loss at Fir Park.

Kevin van Veen’s early opener offered hope and Bevis Mugabi snatched a second half equaliser but it too many were conceded as the visitors dominated possession.

Dean Cornelius was restored to the starting eleven as the injured Jon Obika made way. Rangers set the game underway but the home fans were first to cheer. Callum Slattery pinged a long ball to Max Johnston high up on the left wing and his cross found van Veen with time to sweep the ball into the net at the far post.

The boost settled Stuart Kettlewell’s side as they formed ranks to ward off the expected retaliation and all looked good for twenty minutes. Slattery conceded a free kick a yard from the eighteen yard line and Tavernier took advantage with a well placed curler just inside the near post. Liam Kelly won’t want to watch the replay.

As the teams emerged for the second period few expected a further four goals. Fans had barely resumed their seats before the visitors took the lead. A cross from Tavernier was headed home by Sakala.

A quick reply almost followed when van Veen chased the ball down the left wing. Dan Casey had charged upfield and came close to contact with the cross but Motherwell had made their intent clear.

Paul McGinn had to be withdrawn and Bevis Mugabi came off the bench. Five minutes later Rangers conceded a careless corner. The defence failed to clear and in the midst of a scramble in the six yard box Mugabi was able to poke the ball beyond McGregor to level the contest at 2-2.

Within minutes Rangers had besieged the ‘Well goal and Todd Cantwell slammed the visitors back into the lead. Malik Tillman then ended the contest with to make the score 4-2.

Slattery was awarded a dubious second yellow card to worsen Motherwell’s woes and for the final fifteen minutes they did well not to concede further.

The loss brings to an end Kettlewell’s unbeaten quartet but he will have seen enough to be encouraged ahead of the run in to the league split.

Motherwell 2 Rangers 4

Attendance 8,610

Team: Kelly, Johnston, Casey, Butcher, McGinn (Mugabi 52), Furlong, Spittall, Goss (Mandron 70), Cornelius, Cornelius (Tierney 70), Van Veen (Blaney 84)

