Motherwell open with a 3-0 win over Edinburgh City

Motherwell got the League Cup campaign off to a 3-0 winning start against Edinburgh City.

Headers from Kofi Balmer and Dan Casey and a strike from Stephen O’Donnell were enough to secure a comfortable win against the Division Two outfit. Stubborn resistance from the visitors delayed the opener until a couple of minutes from the break but the result was never in doubt.

Kofi Balmer's header hits the post

Stuart Kettlewell set his team out with a mixture of last season regulars, new faces and from the Well Academy Dylan Wells and Ewan Wilson. He used five second half substitutes and introduced more of the close season signings.

As expected Motherwell dominated possession and the white shirted opposition were pinned back in defence for most of the afternoon. Krysztian Hegyi made his competitive debut and he will never have an easier afternoon, his goal never came under threat.

Moses Ebiye posed the first question for the City ‘keeper with a floated header before Dan Casey had a pop from 30 yards. The stuffed defence did well to last until the 43rd minute without a breach. Balmer opened the home account with a powerful conversion of Andy Halliday’s corner to ease any frustration before the half-time team talk.

The visitors were vulnerable at corners and Balmer and Casey combined headers after the restart to test the woodwork. The second goal followed from another Halliday corner. Casey’s header beat Weir to put the contest beyond the visitors.

The home crowd were to be treated to a rarity just after the hour. Ewan Wilson produced a fine run on the left of midfield and the ball fell to the captain on the right just outside the box. The defender let loose with a low drove and with the help of a fumbled attempt from the ‘keeper the ball squirmed into the net. The bemused O’Donnell took the congratulations of his teammates delighted teammates. It was his first goal in four seasons.

Kettlewell rang the changes but although a few half chances were created none produced a goal.

The next group match follows on Tuesday as the ground hoppers take the opportunity of a trip to Montrose.

Motherwell 3 Edinburgh City 0

Attendance 2,587 (99)

Team: Hegyi, O'Donnell (McDermott 73), Casey, Balmer, Blaney, Wilson, Zdarvkovski (Miller 64), Halliday (Sparrow 64), Paton (Stuparevic 73), Well (Robinson 64), Ebiye

Saturday 13 July 2024

