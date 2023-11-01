Motherwell plunge the depths to give Aberdeen an easy win

An awful Motherwell performance got its just reward as Aberdeen coasted to a 4-1 win at Fir Park

Don’t be fooled into thinking that this was a six goal thriller. Had it finished 6-0 to the visitors Motherwell were in no position to complain. This was, by far, the worst showing in their current run of six without a win.

The team selection reintroduced young Miller to midfield and with trusted colleagues Slattery, Spittal and Paton joining him, the centre of the park should have been under ‘Well control. At least that was the theory. Alas, that was not the reality. Wilkinson played as the lone striker but hardly got a kick.

Fans get out early

The first twenty five minutes gave little encouragement to fans of either team. The cumulative height of the skyward kicks would have scaled a mountain. The high ball contest was won by an Aberdeen hoof on the half time whistle that saw the ball fly over the Hunter Stand.

Aberdeen scored twice before the break. Both followed hopeful crosses from the east stand wing and the home defence stood back in admiration. First came McGrath with a header before Devlin with a tap-in after Miovski’s attempt was blocked. It was hardly a surprise to hear the boos.

The second period started with a ten minute delay as the officials tinkered with their comms equipment. Mugabi and Slattey were left behind (though it could have been any of the outfielders) and Biereth and Butcher joined the fray.

Frustration and over officious refereeing landed Motherwell with six second half bookings. There was nothing resembling a goal threat. Motherwell were second in most contests and rarely able to hold possession for more tham a pass or two.

It was inevitable that Aberdeen would score on the break. Miovski led the charge but he was foiled and the ball broke for McGrath to claim his second. The fourth was conceded when Kelly flapped and missed a corner, Duk headed home.

At 4-0 the home stand started to look bare but the early leavers miss a couple of consolations. Bair and Biereth made the score look like less of a hammering but there’s no denying the work needed to restore some of the self belief that was missing. Unsurprisingly, the sponsors failed to identify a man of the match.

A trip to the Rugby Park plastic awaits as Motherwell look for a first win in seven.

Motherwell 2 Aberdeen 4

Attendance 4,602 (750)

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell (Shaw 75), McGinn, Mugabi (Biereth 45), Casey, Spencer, Spittal, Miller (Zdravkovski 67), Slattery (Butcher45), Paton, Wilkinson (Bair 74)

