Motherwell prepare for Hampden with a win at Tannadice

Motherwell earned a fine win at Tannadice thanks to a Tawanda Maswanhise masterclass.

The Zimbabwean international pestered and teased the United defence throughout and capped a superb performance with a goal in each half. Stout defence was needed as the home side fought for a second equaliser but their efforts delivered an excellent result that moves the team up to fourth place in the league table.

Motherwell kicked off the game in their third (white) strip with Maswanhise, Dan Casey and Steve Seddon in place. Liam Gordon was suspended, Andy Halliday and Davor Zdravkovski were on the bench.

United had the better of the opening exchanges and there was no threat on Walton’s goal until Lennon Miller tested him with a free kick. Marvin Kaleta had an uncomfortable game in the right back slot and the central defenders had to deal with too many crosses.

The opening goal was well worked. Maswanhise was fouled (again) and Miller set up the free kick. He delivered it wide and deep for Dan Casey to head back into the six yard box. Maswanhise scrambled it over the line.

Stephen O’Donnell had to be substituted and Shane Blaney filled in. Before the team had time to adjust United equalised. It was not a surprise that it followed a cross from our right and Dalby had an easy header. We were fortunate not to concede again before the break but frantic clearances saved the day.

At times the ball was in the air more than on the ground and the midfielders played heidie tennis.

Maswanhise pounced on an error by Emmanuel Adegboyega and charged into the box with only the ‘keeper to beat. He kept his cool and placed a delightful chip into the net. He was able to celebrate in front of the 400 travelling fance and he was smothered by his team-mates.

Jim Goodwin poured on attackers but to no avail.

It was a perfect preparation for Sunday’s trip to Hampden.

Dundee United 1 Motherwell 2

Attendance 8,415 (378)

Team: Oxborough, Kaleta (Koutroumbis 82), O’Donnell (Blaney 34), Balmer, Casey, Wilson, Maswanhise (Tavares 82), Miller, Sparrow (Halliday 70), Stamatelopoulos (Robinson 70)

Wednesday 31 October 2024

