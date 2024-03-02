Motherwell rewrite the record books with a rare win at Ibrox

Motherwell beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox after a huge performance that will force a rewrite of the history books.

Not since Owen Coyle’s goal in 1997 had Motherwell had a regular league win at Ibrox but the fighting performance of these claret and amber players deserved the standing ovation that followed the tenseeight added minutes. Theo Bair and Dan Casey now follow Coyle in recording winning goals in Govan.

Jack Vale and Shane Blaney replaced Adam Devine and Sam Nicholson as Motherwell kick off. The visitors started brightly and camped in the home half for the opening minutes. Bevis Mugabi headed a corner over as the intention to attack was declared.

The tactic paid off after eight minutes when Vale won the scrap with Souter as a high ball came down in the area. He fed Bair and the on form striker fired in off Butland’s far post.

Predictably Rangers upped their game and it did not take long before Liam Kelly was called into action. Dessers had a couple of pops but excellent work from Stephen O’Donnell and Mugabi cleared the decks. Blair Spittal cut in from the right wing to remind the home defence that a threat was still present but his shot was easily saved.

The second half saw wave after wave of Rangers’ attacks fought off with tackles, blocks, headers off the line and poor finishing. But strangely Motherwell created some excellent chances. O’Donnell delivered a cross to the on rushing Spittal but with the goal gaping he hit the bar. Rangers equalised minutes later.

After a stramash in the ‘Well area a long VAR check followed and the referee was persuaded to review. He overturned his original decision and Tavernier smashed the spot kick high into the net.

There’s no doubt that most ‘Well fans expected the worst when the score was levelled on the hour. The home crowd was in full voice but the visitors stuck to the game plan.

Bair won a tussle on the halfway line and was able to charge down field. Spittal was available and in space but the chance was fluffed. Was that out chance gone?

The winner came with twenty minutes of regular time remaining. Spittal, in front of the away corner, delivered a far post corner and Casey rose to head home and offer renew hope of the unexpected result.

What followed was nothing short of a barrage on the ‘Well goal. Kelly produced a magnificent double save to match the heroics on show from ranks of defenders. Tavernier stepped up with a trademark free kick from the ‘D’ ith two minutes left on the clock but when it flew high Rangers must have known their chance was gone.

We survived the eight added minutes and the Beatles favourite boomed out from the away enclave. The players joined in the party and the Lanarkshire contingent left with three precious points.

Rangers 1 Motherwell 2

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, Blaney, McGinn, Mugabi, Casey, Miller, Zdravkovski (Nicholson 62), Spittal, Bair, Vale (Halliday 76)

Saturday 2 March 2024

