Motherwell rob Rangers to take a point

Motherwell produced a stunning comeback at Ibrox to come away with a point following a 2-2 draw.

It was a game that was dead and buried as Rangers romped to a two goal lead midway through the first half. Only the excellent goalkeeping of Liam Kelly prevented an even bigger margin by the break. Three half time substitutions and a couple of stolen goals left the travelling fans twisting and shouting inside the empty stadium.

As Graham Alexander completed his two match touchline ban he sent out a much changed eleven and they were overwhelmed in the first half. Morelos was unlucky to see his lob come off the bar after a minute and Kelly, in his all green outfit, made a few good stops before the home side took the lead.

A hopeful ball from Ryan Kent appeared to deflect off Morelos for the opener and barely two minutes later Fashion Sakala blasted a powerful effort into the net from 15 yards. The home side were in easy street and they continued to pummel the visitors’ goal. Some relief came after half an hour with ‘Well’s first corner.

The safety of the dressing room came without further loss and it was not a surprise to see the fourth official busy at the restart. Liam Shaw, Justin Amaluzor and Jordan Roberts came of to make a difference.

In 52 minutes Kaiyne Woolery put on the afterburner to outstrip his markers deep on the right wing. His whipped low cross was swept into the net from close range by Roberts. The goal seemed like a defiant gesture, almost a consolation as Rangers immediately pushed to regain their two goal advantage. But it did not come.

Woolery managed to evade the attentions of a couple of blue defenders at the corner of the penalty area and got his shot away. It beat McGregor at his near post to deliver an unexpected equaliser. A tense 154 minutes was to follow.

Rangers laid siege to the Motherwell goal but desperate defending backed up by a superb ‘keeper kept the threats at bay.

The team were on the floor when the final whistle arrived but they were able to parade before the jubilant away fans. Motherwell are unbeaten in their two visits to Ibrox this season and now look to secure a top six finish.

Next up is a midweek visit from Ross County.

Rangers 2 Motherwell 2

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell Carroll, Mugabi, Lamie, Cornelius, Donnelly, Tierney (Amaluzor 45 (Ojala 83)), O’Hara 45), Shaw, Efford (Roberts 45), Woolery

Sunday 27 February 2022

