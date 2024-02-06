Motherwell score five against poor Ross County

Motherwell opened a six point lead over Ross County with a thoroughly deserved 5-0 win under the Fir Park lights.

Given Motherwell’s record so far this season a 5-0 win seemed like an unlikely outcome but, believe it or not, the margin could have been much larger.

Stuart Kettlewell selected the same eleven for the third consecutive game and the players rewarded him for the compliment.

Drinks!

‘Well were three up by the break having spurned a couple of great opportunities. Any Halliday opened the account after eight minutes thanks to an assist by Theo Bair. Blair Spittal had a wonderful game and his shot in off the far post doubled the lead after twenty minutes.

Bair got on the score sheet with a penalty conversion. Bair made the best of slack defending and passed to Harry Paton. The midfielder was fouled and the penalty was awarded.

The halftime chat was that Motherwell should have been further ahead. Bair missed two one v one chances in the first period and he cleared the bar from fifteen yards in the second.

County’s Ian Murray fluffed his chance for a consolation as Liam Kelly logged a satisfying clean sheet.

Spittal produced the goal of the game with an excellent effort from 25 yards. He takes time in the pre-match warm up to practice these curlers and his celebration as the ball flew in to the postage stamp was fully justified.

The manager fielded five second hand substitutes including a debut for Jack Vale. He managed a goal in his ten minute appearance thanks to a fine pass from Spittal he was able to prod the ball beyond the stranded ‘keeper.

It was a perfect preparation for Friday’ trip to Greenock.

Motherwell 5 Ross County 0

Attendance 3,724 (57)

Team: Kelly, Halliday (Miller 48), O’Donnell (Devine 75), McGinn (Blaney 71), Mugabi, Gent, Spittal, Zdravkovski, Butcher, Paton (Nicholson 75), Bair (Vale 81)

Tuesday 6 February 2024

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports