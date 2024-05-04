Motherwell score four to send Livingston down

Motherwell had a comfortable 4 -1 win over doomed Livingston to all but guarantee another season in the top flight.

The home support was treated to a free scoring ‘Well side as they dismantled Championship bound Livingston. Two goals in each half delivered a stress free afternoon for Stuart Kettlewell’s men.

Penalty awarded

With Jack Vale suspended and Davor Zdravkovski on the bench there was room for Sam Nicholson and Andy Halliday to start. The visitors tried to mix things up by forcing an unusual switch of ends and Blair Spittal got proceedings underway facing the Cooper stand end.

After the opening exchanges a first chance fell to Livingston with a break from a ‘Well corner that produced a face-off between Stephen Kelly and Liam Kelly with the home ‘keeper the winner.

Theo Bair attempted an ambition overhead attempt without success but he was to be offered a spot kick midway through the half. Georgie Gent cut in from the left and attempted to fire across goal from the dead ball line. The ball struck Devlin’s arm at close range and after a VAR check the penalty was awarded. The roar from the Cooper Stand fans was confirmed. Bair made no mistake.

Unusual direction at the start

There was a chance for a second following another ball from the left but his header could not evade George. Thee minutes of added time had ben indicated before the goal of the afternoon arrived. Sam Nicholson let fly from all of thirty yards and the rocket clipped the underside of the bar to deliver a comfortable half time chat.

The visitors made changes but they caused few problems for the home defence. Kettlewell waited until 66 minutes before he introduced fresh legs and the third arrived two minutes later. Bair got his second when he headed home Gent’s cross.

Dan Casey joined the goal scorers in 74 minutes with a diving header following a Spittal corner.

The game contest was over but Nouble earned a consolation with a far post header that looped over Kelly.

The dark mid-winter slump in Motherwell’s form had many worried about relegation but the turn in form since the turn of the year has delivered another year in the top league to encourage the newly announced season ticket sale.

Next up is a trip to Dingwall.

Motherwell 4 Livingston 1

Attendance 4,161 (206)

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, Blaney, McGinn, Gent (Ross 91), Casey (Butcher 91), Miller, Halliday (Paton 66), Nicholson (Zdravkovski 66), Spittal, Bair

Saturday 4 May 2024

