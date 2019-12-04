Motherwell score three in Paisley.

Motherwell racked up three special goals to brighten up a dour game at St Mirren Park. James Scott netted twice in the first half with Allan Campbell giving comfort with the third well into the second period.

Stephen Robinson made two changes to the eleven that started against St Johnstone. Bevis Mugabi and James Scott replaced Chris Long and Peter Hartley. Declan Gallagher led the team out.

The first half hour passed without exciting the fans of either team. Defences were on top as they soaked up whatever half-hearted threat came their way. Devante Cole was shown yellow early after a series of fouls, one of which caused central defender Gary MacKenzie to limp off. He was replaced by Cammy MacPherson.

James Scott brought the game to life with two goals in five minutes. Both were from the right side. The first was a low 20 yard drive across the ‘keeper into the far corner. The second, set up by Liam Polworth, was a well placed chip over Hladky.

Our boy followed that up with another couple of efforts that flew wide. But there was no hat-trick before the break.

The home side were, rightly, a bit shell shocked but they were unable to turn the game after the break.

Jermaine Hylton had the travelling fans on their feet as he waltzed into the penalty area before laying off a simple pass to Allan Campbell. The midfielder ended the contest with our third goal. A loud chorus followed praising “one of our own”.

Campbell then Hylton were withdrawn to give Mark O’Hara and Sherwin Seedorf a run. Chriwsty Manzinga came on for the final ten minutes as Cole was rested.

The game petered out without further incident (apart from Saints failing to get the ball over the line in added time with the goqal gaping. Thank goodness for the three cracking goals that warmed up a chilly night in Paisley.

St Mirren 0 Motherwell 3

Team: Gillespie, Mugabi, Gallagher, Carroll, Grimshaw, Campbell (O’Hara 69), Polworth, Donnelly, Hylton(Seedorf), Scott , Cole (Manzinga 83)

Attendance 4,240

