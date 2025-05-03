Motherwell secure safety with a dramatic win against Dundee

Motherwell overcame the loss of a goal and a man to seal top flight survival with a 2-1 win at Dens Park.

Tawanda Maswanhise and Tom Sparrow scored the second half goals that cancelled Antonio Portales’s opening strike. The half-time substitution of Harry Paton for Maswanhise proved to be the decision that turned the match.

Aston Oxborough returned to play his first game since January as Ellery Balcombe dropped to the bench. The outfield ten were rewarded for their win against St Johnstone with another start.

The first half delivered little other than two sides seeming anxious not to lose. Defensive competence was the priority and play rested in midfield for long spells. Dundee took the lead after half an hour following a throw in on the ‘Well left. The ball fell kindly for Portales at the edge of the crowded box and he was able to lob the ball beyond the reach of Oxborough.

It seemed that the hosts had doubled their lead with the break imminent as Portales repeated his opener but a VAR intervention came to Motherwell’s aid.

A change was needed and Michael Winner turned to Maswanhise. His trickery and pace offered hope to the visiting fans but diligence was still needed at the back. Oxborough did well to stop an attempt from Lyall Cameron.

Dan Casey had a blast from 40 yards as Motherwell started to look threatening. The equaliser came when Sparrow’s run into the box was rewarded with a happy deflection. He finished well and spurned any celebration by the ball from the net in a rush to get the game restarted.

A second VAR intervention prompted Kevin Clancy to upgrade Johnny Koutroumbis’ yellow card to red with fifteen minutes left to play it looked bleak for the Steelmen.

A couple of substitutions followed as Motherwell adjusted to their shortage. Dan Casey saw a header rattle the bar as the game entered the last five minutes but the winner was not long delayed.

Dom Thompson delivered a deep chipped cross from the right and Maswanhise was able to head the winner. He was booked for his celebration (as was Tony Watt for his reaction to the home crowd) but the travelling fans were now in full voice.

The game ended following Maswanhise and Casey failing to add a third h the goal at their mercy – no matter.

The win ensures that Motherwell maintain their long held top status.

Well done.

Dundee 1 Motherwell 2

Attendance 5,692

Team: Oxborough, O’Donnell, Koutroumbis, Casey, Thompson, Halliday, Sparrow (Seddon 76), Slattery (Wilson 77), Paton (Maswanhise 45), Miller, Watt (Armstrong 90+3)

Saturday 3 May 2025

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports