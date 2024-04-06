Motherwell storm back to win 3-2 in Dundee

Motherwell scored three in the final fifteen minutes to earn a terrific 3-2 win over Dundee at Dens Park.

The five hundred travelling fans stayed well after the final whistle to celebrate the win that seemed so unlikely after Dundee took a two goal lead with only twenty minutes remaining. The never say die attitude of the claret and amber squad turned the tide to keep the hope of sneaking into the top six alive.

After two pitch inspections the game finally kicked off in fair but windy weather on the heavily sanded surface. The players coped well with the conditions despite the visitors’ protest of the referee’s decision that the game should go ahead.

There was nothing in the first half to hint at the late drama that awaited. Both sides seemed to be off their touch as misplaced passes and easy loss of possession became the habit. The home side took the lead in 36 minutes when Bakayoko headed back across the face of Liam Kelly’s goal to offer Jordan McGhee a simple header into the net.

Stephen O’Donnell replaced Adam Devine after the break and Motherwell took the initiative. Georgie Gent fired a low cross to the near post but Theo Bair missed contact by inches. Blair Spittal blasted high from 18 yards then Jack Vale scooped over from 15 yards. Both should have hit the target. Against the flow of the game the home side won a corner. Luke McCowan’s wind assisted effort flew into the net without any touch and the game seemed lost.

All credit to Motherwell for what followed. Stuart Kettlewell made a double switch as he withdrew Andy Halliday and Davor Zdravkovski in favour of Lennon Miller and debut boy Moses Ebiye.

Dan Casey rattled the bar from the centre of the penalty box and protested the referee’s decision top award a goal kick. VAR intervened and a penalty was awarded for a Shaughnessy handball. Bair’s poor effort was parried by McCracken but Gent fired the loose ball home.

Bair scored two minutes later when his break produced room in the box for a well taken equaliser. The home defence was shaken as Motherwell sensed that a winner was on the cards.

All the remaining action was in McCracken’s sand filled goalmouth. Bair fluffed a couple of chances and Vale scooped another. Halfway through the additional six minutes Moses converted Vale’s delivery and sparked wild celebrations.

There was no time for a Dee recovery and the ‘Well celebrations were unleashed.

Happy, happy day!

Dundee 2 Motherwell 3

Attendance 5,924 (510)

Team: Kelly,Blaney, Devine (O’Donnell 45), McGinn, Gent, Casey, Zdravkovski (Miller 73), Halliday (Moses 73), Spittal, Bair, Vale

Saturday 6 April 2024

