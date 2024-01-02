Motherwell take a point as Hibs score a late equaliser

Motherwell had a couple of points snatched away when Hibs scored in added time to produce a 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

In the end, a draw was probably a fair result as Motherwell ran out of energy in the closing minutes when the home side pressed to save the game.

Stuart Kettlewell had to manufacture a side as injuries and a suspension limited his options. Blair Spittal took up position a right wing-back and Hibs made his side of the field their main focus. Motherwell were fortunate not to concede inside the first ten minutes as Elie Youan fired several tempting ball across the face of the ‘Well goal.

Bevis Mugabi enjoys his goal

Liam Kelly produced a good save from Doidge when his low drive following a corner was on target.

Hibs got the goal their play merited just befor the half-hour. Youan popped up on the left of Kelly’s box and sauntered by a couple of defenders before shooting low to Kelly’s near post. A slight deflection off Bevis Mugabi put the home side one up.

Motherwell had hardly threatened the Famous Five goal but that changed after a throw-in from Gent. Mika Biereth controlled and fed Theo Bair with a neat touch. Last week’s hero lost no time and fired through Marshall to level the game. There was a chance for a second two minutes later. Again it was Bair’s shot but Marshall parried. The ball fell to Callum Slattery but he had no time to get set and the ‘keeper grasped the weak effort.

Georgie Gent set off on a run from the centre circle and, with no other option, he beat a couple and was eventually fouled. We scored from the resulting free kick. The ball was partially cleared but Stephen O’Donnell returned it into the pack. Biereth got a head to it and Mugabi headed home from close range. We survived the VAR inquest and set out to hold the lead.

Hibs made four substitutions as they threw caution to the wind and set up camp in the ‘Well half. The game entered the five additional minutes as the leg weary visitors fought hard to stop the charge. Youan tried a shot and with the help of a cruel deflection off Mugabi the game was levelled.

Motherwell’ss take of four points from the last two games sends them into the break in good spirits. With any luck a few injuries will have healed in time for the crucial last third of the campaign.

Hibs 2 Motherwell 2

Attendance 16,296

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Gent, Spittal, Zdravkovski, Paton (Butcher 88), Slattery, Bair, Biereth (Obika 81)

Tuesday 2 January 2024

