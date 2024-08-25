Motherwell thrash Hearts at Fir Park to earn a first league win

Stuart Kettlewell’s side delivered a terrific performance that thoroughly deserved the 3-1 win on a winter’s day at Fir Park.

The match sponsor choose Stephen O’Donnell as man of the match but they could have chosen any of the claret and amber heroes.

Tawanda Maswanhise started the game and soon justified his inclusion as he caused the visiting defence problems in his 70 minutes on the pitch. He was ably supported by Ewan Wilson on the left flank. O’Donnell’s unfailing energy had him delivering tempting crosses and to cap a great day he produced a rare goal.

That Motherwell were to dominate the game was not evident in the early part of the stormy afternoon. The visitors had most of the ball but they were unable to create anything to worry Aston Oxborough. Indeed his involvement was mostly restricted to clutching the occasional cross into his area.

Dan Casey had an attempt before Zach Robinson forced Craig Gordon into the first of several fine saves. The opener came midway through the first half. Birthday boy Lennon Miller floated a free kick to the far post and in Paul McGinn rose above the ruck to head home.

Lennon Miller delivers the fist of two assists

Maswanhise almost doubled the lead with a fierce effort from the angle of the box but Gordon was not to be beaten. The half ended with the ‘Well only one up. It could have been more.

The restart came with a flowing Motherwell move that saw the ball switched from one wing to another with the Hearts defenders in retreat. It ended with a Miller shot on target. The visiting fans’ hopes of a second half revival were soon squashed.

Tony Watt replaced Andy Halliday and his first touch was a decent strike on target. Hearts threw on three substitutes but to no effect. On the hour Wilson’s strength on the left outstripped his opponent and he was felled on the touchline. Miller stepped up to deliver the ball to the far post and O’Donnell headed home. His celebration in front of the Cooper Stand was shared with the crowd on their feet.

A SOD celebration

The two goal lead lasted only five minutes when the visitors were given fleeting hope as Yutaro Oda drilled low to Oxborough’s left. They throw everything forward but the ‘Well defence stood up to the challenge.

With ten minutes remaining the game was sealed. A half-hearted back pass gave Tom Sparrow a chance to press Gordon and before the ‘keeper could get a touch the ball was behind him and in the net. Another Cooper end celebration followed.

Motherwell played like a team with belief, confidence and a will to win. If they can hold on to those attributes next week’s trip to Perth can be undertaken the expectation of more points.

Motherwell 3 Hearts 1

Attendance 6,895 (2,675)

Team: Oxborough, O'Donnell, Casey, Gordon, McGinn, Wilson, Zdarvkovski, Halliday (Watt 50), Miller, Maswanhise (Sparrow 73), Robinson (Seddon 73)

Sunday 25 August 2024

