Motherwell vital clash with Dundee 2-1

Motherwell won this crucial tussle against Dundee thanks to Dan Casey’s double delivering a three huge points and a 2-1 victory.

Michael Wimming watched his side overwhelm Dundee in the first half with an energetic positive display that produced a one goal lead. Tired legs were apparent as the game wore on but after conceding an 80th minute equaliser they found renewed vigour and won the game with Casey’s second.

Dom Thompson, Callum Slattery and Kai Andrews were in the staring eleven as Motherwell kicked off. It soon became clear that the players had been listening to their new manager. At every opportunity they moved forward. Gone were unproductive square passes from defence as every player looked to the opposition goal. Dundee were not allowed to settle on the ball as challenges flew in to force hurried action.

The reward arrived after 12 minutes when Dan Casey rose following Andy Halliday’s corner to force a powerful header beyond Jon McCracken.

Wimming’s men threw off the uncertain and nervous attitude that had been on show in the last few weeks and they looked confident.

Before the break Stephen O’Donnell charged up the centre of the pitch following a Dundee corner and had a shot that forced McCracken to concede a corner.

It was a surprise to see the manager on the pitch as the substitutes warmed up at half-time to have a word with Davor Zdeavkovski.

The Steelmen attempted to hold off the expected Dundee onslaught in the second half but it soon was clear that they were unable to maintain the intensity of their first half performance.

Casey misjudged the flight of a high ball and gave Dundee an opportunity that Simon Murray did not waste. The equaliser brought the travelling fans un the upper section of the South Stand to their feet.

It was a bitter blow but how would Motherwell respond?

Refreshed with fresh legs they pushed forward and were rewarded with a goal. Harry Paton fed Casey who was able to drive low to McCracken’s right to win the game.

The celebrations in front of the Cooper Stand were long and joyful. Seven added minutes passed before the final whistle.

The win creates a seven point gap from the play-off place and ends a poor winless run. Motherwell are now only two points from the top six!

Motherwell 2 Dundee 1

Attendance 4,258

Team: Balcombe, O’Donnell, Gordon, Casey, Thompson, Halliday (Paton 70), Sparrow, Slattery(Maswanhise 70), Miller (Zdarvkovski 70), Andrews (Balmer 93), Armstrong (Ebiye 81)

Wednesday 26 February 2025

