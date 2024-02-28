Motherwell win big at Livingston

Motherwell earned a valuable three points with a second half fightback in Livingston to leave with a 3-1 triumph.

After the loss of an early goal and a poor first half performance a change of personnel at the break and a more adventurous attitude soon turned the game. In the end it was a comfortable win that hammered another nail in the Livingston side’s prospects.

Jack Vale and Georgie Gent were benched as Stephen O’Donnell and Sam Nicholson were given starting places. Livingston were handed an early boost when chaotic defending led to the opening goal. Liam Kelly blocked MacKay’s effort but the ball fell to Tete Yengi to drive into the net.

What followed did not encourage the travelling fans. Livingston sat back but Motherwell’s attempt to move forward was slow and predictable. There were a couple of chances, a Bevis Mugabi header and a Blair Spittal shot come to mind but there was no real threat on the home goal.

Vale entered the contest as the game resumed and Davor Zdravkovski had an early shower. The change brought an immediate response. Motherwell demonstrated a much more positive attacking attitude and got the ball forward with purpose. Inside five minutes we were level. O’Donnell delivered the cross and Nicholson rose to head home. You could sense the relief in the away crowd.

Motherwell maintained the momentum and continued to push forward. The second goal was a beauty. An attack seemed to falter but the ball was cut back toward Spittal at the endge of the box. It bounced and he connected with a volley and the ball flew into the postage stamp corner. It was a goal worthy of winning any game.

The third arrived five minutes from the end of regulation time. Theo Bair was the provider of a chipped ball that Vale headed into the net.

The significance of the win was clearly to be seen on the celebrating players. Motherwell move up to eighth and (whisper it) within reach of the top half of the table.

Livingston 1 Motherwell 3

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, Devine(Blaney 90), McGinn, Mugabi, Casey, Miller, Zdravkovski (Vale 45), Bair (Obika 90), Nicholson (Gent 85)

Wednesday 28 February 2024

