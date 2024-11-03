Motherwell's League Cup wait continues

Motherwell ended their Premier Sports Cup hopes after an under par loss to Rangers in the semi-final at Hampden.

The 8,000 ‘Well fans were offered a fleeting moment to celebrate when Andy Halliday scored midway through the first half. The goal kept Rangers at bay until the break but it seemed inevitable that the stout defence offered by the Steelmen would succumb and two second half strikes saved the blue blushes.

With Stephen O’Donnell injured and Tom Sparrow dropping to the bench Liam Gordon and Andy Halliday started the game. Lennon Miller led the team out but he and his team-mates failed to impress.

That the Rangers side were booed off the park at the break tells the tale of the game. They dominated possession as Motherwell camped in the back third and invited pressure rather than attempting to press further up the pitch.

Motherwell did not enter the opposition box until 25 minutes had passed. Although Rangers had almost all of the ball Aston Oxborough had little to do.

The opening goal followed a long ball from deep on Motherwell’s left flank. Steve Seddon delivered a far post cross and Andy Halliday raced in to bundle the ball beyond Butland. The stunned Rangers defence could hardly believe they had conceded while the ‘Well support celebrated.

The lead was lost five minutes after the break when Cyriel Dessers finished from close range. Jefte rocked the post minutes later.

Stuart Kettlewell responded by replacing Seddon with Tom Sparrow and Ewan Wilson moved to his familiar left back position. But the flow of the game was unchanged. James Tavernier spooned over the top from six yards. Motherwell offered nothing in attack.

Motherwell held on until the 81st minute. Dan Casey misplaced a pass around the half-way line and the charge to the ‘Well goal was on. Cerny passed to Bajrami and his effort spun cruelly off Kofi Balmer and into the net.

There were a few unlikely forays into opposition half in search of an equaliser but it never looked like it would arrive. Motherwell’s main attacking threat throughout the afternoon came from the long throws of Balmer.

It was a disappointing way to lose a semi-final.

Motherwell 1 Rangers 2

Attendance 37,077

Team: Oxborough, Kaleta (Blaney 74), Seddon (Sparrow 58), Balmer, Gordon, Casey, Halliday, Wilson, Maswanhise (Tavares 62), Miller, Stamatelopoulos (Robinson 62)

Sunday 3 November 2024

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports