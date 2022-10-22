Motherwell's losses continue with a defeat from Aberdeen

Motherwell failed to end a losing run with a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen at Fir Park.

Stuart McKinstry’s equaliser offered some hope but missed chances and overall poor form delivered another loss. The struggle moves on to Tannadice next week.

Aberdeen kicked the game into action and soon had reason to celebrate. The home defence was caught square and pass through the middle allowed Miovski to run though and sip the ball beyond Liam Kelly.

Motherwell needed a friendly VAR decision to confirm that the assistant was correct to rule out Duk’s scoring header, A chance fell to Kevin van Veen when Roos fumbled on the extreme left of his area. The striker ponced but from a narrow angle he missed the open target.

There was some encouragement for the home support as the game flowed to the South Stand end. Ross Tierney prompted an unsuccessful penalty claim when he fell under challenge then Blair Spittal rose to head into the side net.

The manager elected to replace Tierney with Connor Shields at the break but it was Aberdeen with the first chance. Luckily Duk miss the goal with his header. Motherwell continued to lose possession with slack passing.

After a shaky start to the second period the equaliser arrived in 55 minutes. Shields was the provider from the right wing. His cross landed a Stuart McKinstry’s feet and the midfielder swivelled and shot beyond Roos.

Another chance arrived for Van Veen on the hour. This time it was at close range but his side footed effort was fired at the ‘keeper.

Aberdeen’s second arrived in 67 minutes. MacKenzie outpaced Paul McGinn to find Duk . A low diving header gave the visitors the lead for the second time.

Unconvincing ‘Well pressure followed but there was to be no late joy and the points went to Pittodrie. Next week’s game against Dundee United offers a chance to avoid a fifth defeat iin a row.

Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 2

Attendance 5,486

Team: Kelly, McGinn (O’Donnell 77), Solholm, Lamie, Penney, Goss, Slattery (Cornelius 71), McKinstry, Spittal, Tierney(Shields 45), Van Veen

Saturday 22 October 2022

