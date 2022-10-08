Motherwell's ten men lose 1-0 to Hibs

Motherwell lost to the only goal of the game at Easter Road. Playing for 35 minutes with ten men did not help.

The contest turned ten minutes into the second period. Connor Shields was dismissed and Hibs took advantage. Their pressure earned a touch of fortune when a deflected cross gave Porteous the chance to head home.

It was no surprise to see Motherwell unchanged as they looked to build on the midweek win against Ross County. Hibs also fielded the same eleven that completed a third consecutive win in their last outing.

The first half produced few clear chances and the best of them fell to the hosts. Boyle tested Liam Kelly early on and in fifteen minutes there was a scramble in the Motherwell box caused Blair Spittal needed treatment and the travelling support concern.

Both teams were content to build up from the back but misplaced passes ended most of the attacks. Callum Slattery was guilty of a few stray efforts. Kelly set up several phases of play with good distribution.

Blair Spittal needed treatment for a knock and needed to be replaced midway through the half. Ross Tierney was the first of five Motherwell substitutions.

Joe Efford produced a thirty yard charge that was illegally halted 25 yards from goal. Kevin Van Veen had a pop but the ball hit the defensive wall.

Van Veen was well placed early in the second period but he scooped his effort high and wide. The crucial red card followed a Motherwell corner. Hibs broke toward the Famous Five stand and a series of slips, collisions and chaos followed. Porteous emerged with the ball and Shields fouled him to prevent a shot on goal. There were no complaints about the referee’s decision.

Motherwell regrouped and prepared for the expected siege. The goal followed ten minutes later. The ball was delivered into the penalty area and deflected to give Porteus his opportunity.

Stevie Hammell made a series of changes and the players pushed forward when possible but when the low drive from Sean Goss was push around the post by Marshall the game was over.

Motherwell will need to make the best of recovery time ahead of a very tough week ahead.

Hibs 1 Motherwell 0

Attendance 16,435

Team: Kelly, Penney, McGinn (McKinstry 79), Lamie, Solholm, Slattery (Cornelius 70), Spittal (Tierney 2 (O’Donnell 70)), Goss, Van Veen (Moult 70), Shields, Efford

Saturday 8 October 2022

