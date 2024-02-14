Motherwell's three early goals not enough to beat Aberdeen

Motherwell failed to hold on to a three goal lead and had to settle for a point as Aberdeen recovered to force a 3-3 draw at Pittodrie.

There’s no doubt that Motherwell would have taken a point had it been on offer before Blair Spittal got the game underway but given they had romped to a three goal lead inside half an hour this must be considered as two points dropped.

A fantastic start

Jack Vale and Adam Devine were given places in the starting eleven as Stuart Kettlewell elected field two strikers. The visitors started on the front foot and were given an early reward when Georgie Gent was felled in the area and a penalty was awarded. Theo Bair had to wait through a VAR check but he thrashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Aberdeen replied with a low drive from Shinne but it missed the target. Vale connected with a cross from the left but it was at an awkward hight and his effort hit the bar. The second goal soon followed.

Motherwell were playing with confidence and stringing pases together. Gent delivered another fine ball across the home goal and Bair was on hand for a simple side footed finish. The happy band of travelling fans were on their feet.

Unbelievably, it was to get better and with 27 minutes on the clock Motherwell scored a third. Several shots were blocked and the ball fell to Devine in the middle of the penalty area. The youngster fired home. As the team celebrated in front of the away section the home fans made their feelings know. Some left.

Neil Warnock had seen enough and made a couple of substitutions. Motherwell lost focus as the new men ran on to the pitch and within seconds Duk offered hope with a shot from inside the box, 3-1.

The home stands found their voice and they pulled another one back from a corner. Liam Kelly got a hand to the fizzing cross but Gartenmann was lurking to reduce the lead to one. The 'Well defence looked shaky.

Half time should have given Motherwell time to reset and compose but they were under the cosh immediately and it was no surprise to see them concede after five minutes. A Graeme Shinnie throw found Duk’s head and the ball passed a static Kelly to level the game. The away support were not impressed with Kelly’s lack of movement.

There were to be no more goals in this match but it was not for lack of effort. Both teams had the ball in the net but they were ruled out.

It was an unpredictable affair that keeps the sides tied on points.

Next up for Motherwell is a trip to Tynecastle on Saturday.

Aberdeen 3 Motherwell 3

Team: Kelly, Devine (O’Donnell 71), McGinn, Mugabi, Gent, Spittal, Zdravkovski (Nicholson 57), Butcher, Paton, Bair, Vale (Obika 71)

Wednesday 14 February 2024

