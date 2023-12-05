Motherwell's troubles grow after a 3-0 loss in Dingwall

Motherwell crumbled to Ross County and were fortunate to escape with only a 3-0 hiding. Stuart Kettlewell is in deep trouble.

An awful first half exposed the frailty that has become a feature of the Motherwell back line. To compound the despair felt in the chilly travelling support there was no cohesion in forward play. Possession was too easily lost as the home side controlled proceedings.

An aversion to defending corner kicks showed for the first time with two minutes in the clock. Simon Murray rose above the ruck to head home from the front post and the pattern for the evening was set.but

Callum Slattery fired a blistering long range effort on target that Laidlaw parried. Stephen O’Donnell followed up and this time the ‘keeper held. He was untroubled for the rest of the half.

Yan Dhanda ran through midfield to unleash a shot from 25 yards that flew into the net beyond a static Liam Kelly. Harsh words were exchanged as the visitors tried to come to terms with their dismantlement.

Blair Spittal’s effort over the Jailend stand summed up the lack of composure evident in Kettlewell’s team. They were fortunate that Connor Randall’s twelve yard effort was aimed at Kelly when a goal looked likely.

It was clear that a change was needed and three substitutes joined the contest after the break. A further two joined later but none of the 16 earned pass marks in what was one of the poorest Motherwell displays in what is now a twelve game run without a win.

The third goal followed a spill when Kelly failed to hold White’s header. Ben Purlington was on hand to tap in. The assistant’s flag offered some hope but a lengthy VAR check confirmed the thre goal deficit.

Motherwell pushed forward in the later stages and both Gent and Biereth came close but there was to be no late consolation for the unhappy Steelmen.

They faced their supporters after the final whistle with apologetic hand claps as they knew they had not delivered anything like an acceptable performance.

The pressure on the manager and his squad continues to grow as they try to end the horrible run against St Johnstone at the weekend. They may have to hope that their opponents are in a generous mood.

Ross County 3 Motherwell 0

Attendance Team: Kelly, Mugabi (Butcher 45 (Shaw 17)), Blaney (Zdravkovski 45), O’Donnell, Casey, Spencer, Spittal, Slattery, Bair (Obika 59), Biereth, Wilkinson(Gent 45)

Tuesday 5 December 2023

Motherwell Fixtures