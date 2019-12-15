Motherwell's winning run ends with a loss to Rangers

Motherwell were a poor second best as they lost 2-0 to Rangers at Fir Park in Sunday’s lunchtime fixture. A goal in each half did the damage.

It was a disappointing show from the claret and amber men as they never looked capable of causing an upset. The Rangers’ goal was rarely challenged though a fine save from McGregor was needed to prevent a leveller just after the hour.

James Scott dropped to the bench as Devante Cole started the game with the winter sun poking over the top of the South stand. After initial skirmishes Chris Long charged into the box drawing the ‘keeper wide but the cut back was well defended. At least it gave the home crowd an indication that we carried some threat.

The visitors took charge halfway through the first period and Morelos tested Mark Gillespie with a couple of shots. The second earned a corner and from that Katic got his head to the ball and Gillespie was unable to keep it out. Stephen Robinson pays particular attention in training to the defence of set pieces and he would not be pleased at the concession.

Tempers were raised with a few hefty challenges before the break raising the temperature.

Scott replaced Jermaine Hylton ten minutes into the second period. The winger had little service and the change sparked some life into our play. Scott’s energy and industry offered some hope. Sherwin Seedorf then appeared as Liam Polworth was subbed.

Our best chance then arrived. A loose ball was headed by Goldson and it sat up for Long to attack only a few yards from McGregor’s left post. His header was blocked by the ‘keeper’s raised arm and all we got was a corner.

Our chance was gone and Morelos ended the contest with a quick turn and shot with twenty minutes remaining. His celebration earned a second booking and he was red carded.

The visitors simply shut up shop and we never looked like breaching the two lines of blue jerseys.

The loss ended our winning streak and attention now turns to our trip to Rugby Park next weekend.

Motherwell 0 Rangers 2

Attendance 8,359

Team: Gillespie, Mugabi (O’Hara 78), Gallagher, Grimshaw, Carroll, Donnelly, Campbell, Polworth (Seedorf 62) , Hylton (Scott 57), Long, Cole

Sunday 15 December 2019

