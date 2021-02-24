No goals in Paisley

Motherwell and St Mirren cancelled each other out in Paisley and each take a point after a 0-0 draw.

Defences were on top in a game of few scoring chances. Motherwell delivered a much more committed performance and might feel that they should have sneaked the win.

There were three changes to the Motherwell side that collapsed against St Johnstone. Stephen O'Donnell and Alan Campbell returned and there was a first start for Jordan Roberts. Max Johnston, Liam Polworth and Chris Long moved to the bench.

Given Motherwell's recent struggles they started the game fairly well. There was no meaningful goal threat from either side in the first half but the ball spent the majority of the time well away from Liam Kelly's goal.

Roberts chanced his luck from distance but was well off target. Barry Maguire had a shot blocked and later gathered a yellow card for a release of frustration that had him kicking the ball into the stand.

Both teams were content to move the ball far from their goal at the earliest opportunity. The midfielders often looked to the sky as the ball flew overhead.

Motherwell almost scored with fifteen remaining. Roberts sent in a corner and Devante Cole got a touch to send the ball against the inside o the far post with the 'keeper beaten. It rebounded into play and was cleared.

Tony Watt showed a few deft touches but he was unable to fashion a clear shot. The heavens opened and the dying minutes were played out in a downpour.

Graham Alexander made no substitutions as watched his side grow in confidence. Tyler McGloire coped well alongside Ricki Lamie in defence and Roberts put in a hard working shift at the other end.

With some pride and self-believe restored attention now turns to the game at Easter Road on Saturday.

St Mirren 0 Motherwell 0

Attendance 0

Team: Kelly, O'Donnell, Lamie, Magloire , Carroll, Maguire, Crawford, Campbell, Roberts, Watt, Cole

