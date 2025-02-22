No instant cure for Motherwell's woes

Motherwell’s new era under Michael Wimmer began with a 1-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice.

A late flurry was not enough to match the first half header from Sam Dalby as Motherwell pressed for an equaliser. The new manager now has a better appreciation of the task that lies ahead. He will need a solution soon at his team continued to drop another place in the league table.

There were four changes to the line-up that lost to Ross County last weekend. Tony Watt was ineligible and Kofi Balmer, Dom Thompson and Callum Slattery dropped to the bench. Johny Koutroumbis, Tawanda Maswanhise, Dan Casey and Ewan Wilson started.

There was little action at either end for the first twenty minutes as caution was key for both sides. Talk of a new look Motherwell employing an energetic high press was inaccurate. Andy Halliday had a pop wide if target to stir the travelling fans.

As the game progressed United started to dominate and their reward followed. Alan Campbell set up Ryan Strain on the right and his well placed cross found Dalby. The big striker headed back across Ellery Balcombe for what proved to be the winner.

One of the interesting tussles was the meeting of Alan Campbell and Lennon Miller in the centre of the park. The pair gave no quarter and a few heavy exchanges resulted.

Maswanhise came close before the break. He keeps his best for Tannadice and he was targeted with repeated fouls throughout the afternoon.

The home side continued their dominance at the start of the second half and they came close to a second goal. On the hour Wimming brought on two of the five substitutes he would use and the game began to turn in Motherwell’s favour.

Moses Ebiye added some energy to the ‘Well attack and some half chances started to appear in front of the away end. From a Miller corner the ball ended up at the feet of Casey close to the far post but his touch sent the ball by the upright. Maswanhise produced some neat footwork and fired a good shot that Jack Walton was happy to turn away for a corner.

United now attacked more from defence and Balcombe produced the save of the match as the game switched ends.

Luke Plange made a late run on the right and delivered a good cross but it was just out of Ebiye’s reach.

United held on for the win and Motherwell drop to ninth.

The manager has now seen 16 of his players in action. It is understandable that there was little sign of the new man’s influence after his few days in charge. He will know the importance of the upcoming Wednesday game against Dundee. Let’s hope he can work some magic and end the run of defeats.

Dundee United 1 Motherwell 0

Attendance 9,044

Team: Balcombe, Koutroumbis, O’Donnell, Gordon, Casey, Wilson (Thompson 75), Halliday (Paton 79), Sparrow (Slattery 60), Miller, Maswanhise (Plange 675), Armstrong (Ebiye 60)

Saturday 22 February 2025

