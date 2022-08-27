No joy for Motherwell at Kilmarnock

Motherwell lost 2-1 at Rugby Park despite taking an early lead and holding it for an hour.

It all looked so good when Kevin Van Veen gave Motherwell the lead inside the opening fifteen minutes but the inability to find a second ultimately cost the game. Kilmarnock grew in confidence and had the balance of play. Few will grudge them the win.

An unchanged Motherwell eleven got the game underway in the Ayrshire sunshine and within two minutes Kevin Van Veen had tested Sam Walker but he was not to be denied and the opener followed ten minutes later.

Blair Spittal delivered a defence spitting pass from the halfway line, Van Veen tracked the ball deep into the penalty area and with a deft flick using the outside of his right foot the ball nestled in the corner of the net.

Motherwell tried to stick to the new found passing game but the home side fought hard for a leveller. They would be disappointed to remain behind at the break after a series of chances were scorned in a frantic spell with 42 minutes on the clock.

A couple of chances on the break followed the restart but neither Van Veen nor Connor Shields could capitalise. Oli Shaw missed the target despite having time and a clear sight of goal with the home side pressing forward. Joe Efford and Josh Morris replaced Shields and Cornelius with a half hour remaining.

Kilmarnock retained most of the goal threat and they got their reward when Danny Armstrong reacted to a loose ball and poked to through Liam Kelly's legs. Hammell reacted with another two substitutions but another goal was conceded when Liam Polworth sent a free kick deep to the head of Ash Taylor. Kelly had no chance as the ball flew beyond him.

Kilmarnock 2 Motherwell 1

Attendance 6,238

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, McGinn, Lamie, Solholm, Cornelius (Morris 58), Spittal (Tierney 73), Slattery (Magiure 73), Goss, Van Veen, Shields (Efford 58)

Saturday 27 August 2022

