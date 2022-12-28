No late present for Motherwell at Ibrox

Motherwell ended 2022 with a 3-0 loss at Ibrox; no surprise there.

It was typical viewing from the corner of the Govan Stand. Motherwell made a few chances early on but the home side scored two before the break and a third just after to kill the contest. Motherwell's lack of squad depth and a long injury list were key factors. The upcoming transfer window will be critical for league survival.

Connor Shields was given the hard lone striker job as Kevin van Veen started the evening on the bench. Dean Cornelius filled the gap.

Callum Slattery got the game underway and within 15 seconds Motherwell had the first corner of the match but Rangers balanced that with one of their own a minute later.

Connor Shields offered hope when he pounced on the halfway line. The ball broke forward and the chase was on. Alan McGregor made good ground and snuffed out the chance.

Morelos open the scoring when he got to Barasic's cross ahead of marker Ricki Lamie. His header was the first threat on Liam Kelly's goal. Tillman blasted over the bar with the target gaping.

Motherwell competed strongly for an equaliser and a few opportunities appeared. The best came from a Matt Penney cross to Dean Cornelius, the midfielder's first touch was a tad heavy and his shot was blocked.

Rangers went to the break two goals up following Goldson's header from a corner on the right. Kelly will not be happy to see the replay. The score hardly reflected the balance of play but the ability to convert chances combined with dodgy defending separated the teams.

Rangers made the better start to the second half and the 'Well defence rode its luck. On the hour van Veen replaced Stuart McKinstry but the anticipated goal came in the 63rd minute when Tillman shot through Penney's legs to beat Kelly at his far post.

The manager threw on another four substitutes with the game beyond reach. Among them 16 year old Luca Ross who made his first team debut.

Rangers 3 Motherwell 0

Attendance

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, McGinn, Lamie, Penney, Goss, Slattery (Maguire 65) (Miller 65) , Spittal (Ross 81), Cornelius, McKinstry (van Veen 60), Shields (Tierney 65)

Wednesday 28 December 2022

