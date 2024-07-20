No slip up for Motherwell as Clyde are beaten 3-1

Motherwell had to wait until the closing stage before securing a 3-1 win over Clyde. It was a tale of missed chances.

One of the biggest cheers of the afternoon came when Theo Bair was spotted in the main stand. There was a chance for the travelling support to thank him for his service. Had he been playing today he would have scored half a dozen.

Thanks Theo

Stuart Kettlewell had urged to players to be more clinical in the attacking aspects of the game but the message has yet to be taken to heart. Chance after chance came without conversion but we can be grateful that the opportuniyies were created.

Krisztian Hegyi had his turn between the sticks and he pulled off a fine save late in the game from Dunachie’s header. Moses Ebiye replaced Andy Halliday and Motherwell started with a pair of strikers.

It did not take long for the Clyde ‘keeper to feel the pressure. Zach Robinson sneaked in to collect a weak pass back but his effort from a narrow angle missed the open goal.

Lim Gordon was booked inside the opening ten minutes and Clyde posed a problem from the resulting free kick. A short ball caught the defence napping but the tempting pass across the six yard line was missed by the white shirted attackers.

Harry Paton was heavily involved in most of the visitor’s forward play and he got an early assist when Ebiye was able to bundle the ball into the net from close range.

Motherwell failed to build on the lead and before the break. In the second half the away fans were treated to lots of attempts on Kinnear’s goal. Ebiye, Wilson and Robinson all came close but without success. Those who had been at Montrose in midweek knew what was to come.

Ebiye gave the ball away in the defensive third and the defence scrambled to recover. The ball fell to Hamilton and he equalised with the help of a deflection.

Within minutes Miller was fouled by the ‘keeper and a penalty was awarded. He thrashed the ball high into the net to restore the lead.

Further chances were spurned and Filip Stuparevic replaced the luckless Ebiye. He produced an excel curling strike inside the last five minutes to make the game safe.

The group table seems set to deliver a winner take all match at Fir Park on Sunday when Partick Thistle provide the opposition.

Clyde 1 Motherwell 3

Attendance

Team: Hegyi, O'Donnell, Casey, Gordon, Blaney, Wilson, Zdarvkovski (Wells 81), Ebiye (Stuparevic 76), Paton (Halliday 38), Miller, Robinson

Saturday 20 July 2024

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports