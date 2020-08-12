No winner at Fir Park

Motherwell had to settle for a point despite taking the lead twice. Livingston deserved their prize as the game finished 2-2.

In the end we were fortunate to hold on as the visitors looked sharper and forced Trevor Carson to be the busier ‘keeper. Yet the two goals, from David Turnbull and Allan Campbell, were well taken. A careless concession of a penalty and a fine piece of attacking play brought us back to earth.

O'Hara tries his luck

After three games against Ross County, Dundee United and Livingston we have earned a solitary point.

Jordan White was handed his first place in the starting eleven as Jake Hastie moved to the bench.

Livingston kicked off with Motherwell attacking the South Stand goal but the first action was at the Cooper end as Craig Sibbald fashioned a chance that was blocked by Allan Campbell.

We did not have long to wait until the season's goal account opened. Sherwin Seedorf on the left steered the ball to David Turnbull and the midfielder turned and shot low to the 'keeper's right corner from 12 yards.

Our joy lasted all of two minutes. Ricki Lamie (who never looked at home on the left) raised his arm to a cross into the box and conceded a needless penalty. Lyndon Dykes made no mistake from the spot and the lead was gone.

What followed was an uncomfortable half hour as the visitors took control. They peppered our box with crosses and trademark long throws as we struggled to find any comfortable possession. But a rare Motherwell attack produced a second goal ten minutes before the break. This time Turnbull was the provider and Campbell drove low across goal into the same corner as the opener.

We started the second period with a near post cross from Turnbull as the returning talisman showed several excellent flashes. Jason White got a touch at the post and he received a corner for his effort.

Sibbald reminded us of his threat when he was given too much room and steadied himself for force a save from Carson. The same player was involved in a nice move that set up Forrest for a second equaliser when the parry fell for a simple finish.

Stephen Robinson made a triple substitution inside the last fifteen minutes but none of Polworth, Hylton or Hastie could turn the game.

Motherwell 2 Livingston 2

Attendance 0

Team: Carson, Grimshaw, Gallagher, Mugabi, Lamie, O'Hara, Campbell (Robinson 79(, Turnbull (Polworth 77), Seedorf (Hylton 77), White, Long (Hastie 77)

Wednesday 12 August 2-2-

