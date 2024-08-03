No winner at Fir Park

The opening day spoils were unclaimed as Motherwell and Ross County cancelled each other with a 0-0 at Fir Park.

The visitors will be happy to take a point back north while Motherwell will rue their inability to capitalise on the best chances in the match.

The first of those came after a cagey opening twenty minutes. Zach Robinson pounced on a hesitant Will Nightingale and sprinted into the box. Half the stadium were off their feet in expectation of the opener but the striker missed the target with his left footed attempt.

Liam Gordon heads high

His striking partner Moses Ebiye had the next opportunity following excellent play from the impressive Ewan Wilson. The close range strike was blocked by Laidlaw then cleared after a six yard box scramble. Aston Oxborough sailed through the afternoon with a highly competent performance that repaid his manager’s choice that saw Krisztian Hegyi on the bench.

Stuart Kettlewell turned to his close season signings Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Ross Callachan to capitalise on Motherwell’s greater possession of the ball. But it was Andy Halliday with a 25 yard free kick and wing back Wilson that cale close to breaking the deadlock. Halliday’s effort was high but Wilson’s goal bound effort to the top corner forced Laidlaw into a great save to secure his team a point.

The home crowd left frustrated that their side were unable to deliver the win that the balance of play deserved but there was at least an improvement from the showing against Partick Thistle last weekend.

That improvement will have to continue if Motherwell hope to take anything next week when the opponents are Rangers at Hampden.

Motherwell 0 Ross County 0

Attendance 4,353

Team: Oxborough, O'Donnell, Casey, Gordon, Blaney (McGinn 86), Wilson, Zdarvkovski, Ebiye (Wells 86), Halliday, Miller (Callachan 73), Robinson (Stamatelopoulos 61)

Saturday 3 August 2024

