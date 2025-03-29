Poor Motherwell disappoint in Aberdeen

Motherwell’s hope of a top half finish suffered a severe blow as Aberdeen ran out comfortable winners at a packed Pittodrie.

An early goal gave the 700 travelling fans false hope but by the interval Callum Slattery’s strike had been overtaken by a couple from the hosts. The second half produced a more balanced 45 minutes but the loss of a further two late goals sent the home fans away happy.

Gone was the early promise of a refreshed attitude from the Steelmen under the new manager. Instead there was a return to the unhappy performances that typified the worst of the old regime.

Kai Andrews and Luke Plange dropped to the bench to make room for Harry Paton and Luke Armstrong as the ‘Well lined up in the white away strip.

The opener followed a ‘Well corner. The clearance was returned and Harry Paton was able to deliver a cross from the dead ball line. Slattery won the header and the ball found the net off the bar.

The home side were untroubled and they soon commanded the game. Ellery Balcombe was tested by Keskinen but the equaliser was not long delayed. Alfie Dorrington found the ball at his feet after Balcombe elected to punch rather than catch and the Tottenham loanee scored with the help of a deflection off Andy Halliday.

Leighton Clarkson provided the half time lead with a well placed shot following a short corner. Michael Wimmer had to find an answer at the break.

For a while in the second period Motherwell held their own as they faced the beach end. Tom Sparrow fired inches wide from the right hand side of the box and later he delivered a low cross that just eluded the on rushing Luke Armstrong. Tony Watt replaced him with half an hour remaining.

Kevin Nesbit came to the fore as the game reached the closing stage. A generous defence let him head home before his second of the afternoon arrived with a 25 yard blast in added time.

The manager is experience enough to know that instant revolutions don’t happen but he will have a better appreciation of the changes that are needed after this disappointing afternoon.

Aberdeen 4 Motherwell 1

Team: Balcombe, O’Donnell, Gordon (Balmer 22), Casey, Thompson, Halliday, Sparrow (Dickson 78), Slattery, Miller, Paton (Maswanhise 77), Armstrong (Watt 63)

Saturday 29 March 2025

