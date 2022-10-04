Rampant Motherwell score five in Dingwall

Motherwell romped to a 5-0 thumping of Ross County thanks to a Kevin Van Veen hat-trick and goals from Joe Efford and Callum Slattery.

Van Veen’s first half penalty secured a narrow lead at the break but an inspired performance in the second period brushed County aside and rewarded the travelling fans with four crackers.

The manager made a couple of changes from the Parkhead loss as Barry Maguire and Dean Cornelius made way for Joe Efford and Callum Slattery. Both of the introductions made significant contributions to the victory.

Neither ‘keeper had much to do in the first half. The home side relied on a direct style while Motherwell played the passing game that has become the hallmark of Stephen Hammell’s side. Efford was tumbled in the box by Sims and Van Veen rolled the spot kick to Laidlaw’s right corner.

County came close in the added minute before the break but the free kick just outside the box was diverted by the defensive wall.

Motherwell produced a whirlwind start to the second half. Van Veen scooped over the bar from eight yards with the goal at his mercy but with 48 minutes on the clock Slattery pounced on a clearance and sent a low 25 yard drive into the net. Van Veen got his second two minutes later with an easy conversion following terrific work by Efford on the left.

The contest was over and Motherwell were able to play a free flowing game and pick off chances.

Matt Penney was the provider for number four and his cross found its way to Joe Efford towards the far post. He was able to shrug off the attentions of his marker and fire low into goal.

Van rounded off the rout in the closing minutes with a tasty run through the centre of the defence before slipping the ball beyond Lai dlaw.

It was a win the Hammell’s team deserved and a reward for sticking to the new style. It will send them to Easter Road on Saturday eager to add more points.

Ross County 0 Motherwell 5

Attendance

Team: Kelly, Penney, McGinn (O’Donnell 60), Lamie, Solholm, Slattery (Cornelius 80), Spittal (Tierney 80), Goss, Van Veen, Shields (Moult 70), Efford (McKinstry 70)

Tuesday 4 October 2022

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports