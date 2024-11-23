Ross County take the points as Motherwell lose

Motherwell’s bright spell came to a shuddering end as they lost 2-1 to Ross County in Dingwall.

The weather-affected travelling band were given little to cheer as the shot shy Steelmen lost two early in the second half. A late consolation from Zach Robinson suggested a close fought contest but that flattered the visitors.

Before we get into the details of the game credit has to be paid for the fans who managed to get to the game. The apparent disregard for the safety of travelling fans is a shocking indication of the value the authorities place on supporters. Let’s hope that Motherwell and the other fan owned clubs make moves to ensure that the SPFL re-order their priorities.

Motherwell made one change as Tawanda Maswanhise’s late return from the African Cup of Nations caused him to be benched. Liam Gordon returned having served his two match ban.

The first half produced little to excite in the steady rain. Lennon Miller and Andy Halliday had free kick attempts and Noah Chilvers tested Aston Oxborough.

Good work by Ewan Wilson gave Steve Seddon a chance but the 'keeper was up to the test.

The visiting side had half a dozen defenders on the park but they conceded twice ten minutes into the second half. Ronan Hale pounced on a deflected effort and finished from close range. A half clearance to the edge of the box then fell to Josh Nisbet and his shot curved to Oxborough’s right hand post to put the game in the hands of the home team.

Stuart Kettlewell then turned to the attacking options on his bench. Maybe if he started with a forward looking side the outcome would have been different.

In 83 minutes Miller swung in a cross from the left and Zach Robinson headed beyond Laidlaw. It was a rare threat on his goal but a four minute VAR check confirmed the strike.

Motherwell now showed the urgency and determination needed to put pressure on the home goal. Ten added minutes offered plenty time but there was to be no dramatic equaliser.

It was another under par performance following an international break. Thankfully the next one is in March!

Ross County 2 Motherwell 1

Attendance

Team: Oxborough, Kaleta (Tavares 90), Balmer, Casey, Gordon, Seddon (Maswanhise 57), Wilson, Halliday (Paton 57), Miller, Sparrow(Ebiye 69), Stamatelopoulos (Robinson 69)

Saturday 23 November 2024

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports