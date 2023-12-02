Six goals and a point apiece as both sides disappointed

After a topsy-turvy 98 minutes Motherwell and Dundee took a point each after a six goal contest.

Both managers will feel that their respective teams should have won the match. Motherwell took an early lead, thanks to a Mika Biereth strike, but failed to hold the advantage and were 2-1 down at the break. Bevis Mugabi levelled the game before Motherwell lost a man when a VAR influenced decision produced a red card for Harry Paton. Within three minutes of regulation time Dundee scored what looked like a winner but Conor Wilkinson’s cool finish ended the contest with the sixth goal of a freezing afternoon 97th minutes. Phew!

No one could guess what was to follow

Both sides tested opposition defences in the opening three minutes with free kicks but the opener was not long delayed. Decent build up play provided Biereth a chance from the left side of the box and the striker drilled low and in off the far post. Motherwell had scored the first goal for a change and surely that would have inspired them. Not so.

The visitors took command and the ‘Well sat deep to soak up the pressure. Reliance on defence invites risk and after half an hour Dundee got their reward. A corner was half cleared but the return gave Lyall Cameron a simple conversion.

The home defence looked shaken and before order was restored the visitors scored when Owen Beck collected Zak Rudden's pass and beat Liam Kelly. It was a disappointing end to the half and the home crowd showed their disapproval as the teams left the field.

Battle was rejoined and Motherwell were forced to be more adventurous. Chances were slow to arrive but Jon Obika should have scored only to see his guided effort rub the wrong side of the far post.

Mugabi had a fine game and a thirty yard blast had Trevor Carson happy to tip over for a corner. The big man was on hand to head home from six yards. The lengthy VAR check was passed.

The intervention of the remote referee caused Iain Snedden to reconsider his initial yellow award to Harry Paton and a red was produced. Dundee stepped up the pace and the travelling fans in the upper tier of the south stand started singing following an 87th minute goal by Zack Robinson.

Six minutes were added and almost over when a Kelly clearance offered a last gasp chance. Oli Shaw released Wilkinson and the big striker took his chance to beat Trevor Carson.

The claret and amber celebration made a big contrast with the dumped Dees.

Another point can be added to Motherwell’s tally but the long run without a win continues. Maybe Tuesday’s trip to the Highlands with see the long awaited breakthrough.

Motherwell 3 Dundee 3

Attendance 4,259 (706)

Team: Kelly, Mugabi, Blaney, O’Donnell (Gent 69), Butcher (Wilkinson 60), Casey, Spencer, Spittal, Paton, Biereth (Shaw 85), Obika (Bair 60)

Saturday 2 December 2023

