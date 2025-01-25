St Johnstone beat Motherwell twice in a week

Despite Motherwell leading for 85 minutes they managed to lose 2-1 to St Johnstone following a late collapse.

The gift of a penalty in the first minute gave the visitors a perfect foothold in the game but their inability to score a second gave the Saints hope. All credit has to go the Simo Valakari’s side as their unwillingness to accept defeat got its reward in the final few minutes.

Stuart Kettlewell watched from the stand as his much changed side collected the starting bonus. A careless handball inside the first minute offered Andy Halliday the spot kick after a VAR check. He made no mistake.

Andy Halliday scored the penalty

Motherwell probably had the better of the remainder of the half and Andy Fisher was tested with attempts from Tawanda Maswanhise, Tony Watt and again from Halliday.

Ellery Balcombe, one of the three who made their ‘Well debuts, was called into action to deflect a couple of dangerous crosses but at the break the balance remained with Motherwell.

St Johnstone made their intention clear a couple of minutes into the second period and Balcombe produced a fine double save.

Motherwell carved out a couple of half chances but the tide had turned. Both managers used their substitutes and with the clock showing 86 minutes Taylor Steven levelled the game from close range.

Motherwell did not recover and two minutes later Bozo Mikulic grabbed the winner. The home crowd were on their feet in celebration as the ‘Well players slumped to the ground. Six added minutes came and went without any expectation of an equaliser and the chance to cement a fourth place in the table had disappeared.

It was an opportunity thrown away and the pressure on the manager grows.

