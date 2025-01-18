Struggling Saints knock 'Well out the cup

Motherwell were knocked out the Scottish Cup after a poor display that allowed St Johnstone to advance with the only goal of the game.

More than 2,000 Motherwell fans suffered as they saw Stuart Kettlewell’s injury ravaged side clearly second best to struggling St Johnstone. The home side should have been further ahead at the break but they had done enough against the unorganised visitors.

Archie Mair fails to hold and Kirk scores

Of the four changes to the starting eleven Sam Nicholson was the stand out. It was a pity that his team-mates could not rise to his standards as a reliance on hopeful punts to Jack Vale seemed to be the favoured option.

The goal was conceded early following the first corner of the afternoon. Archie Mair failed to hold the low ball and his parry was pounced on by Makenzie Kirk from close range.

St Johnstone had a couple of good chances before half-time. Victor Griffith should have had a goal on his debut but Mair made the save. Graham Carey blasted over the top with the goal gaping just before the break.

Motherwell’s only chance followed neat work by Nicholson on the left. He fed Tawanda Maswanhise but the shot was poor and easy meat for the ‘keeper.

Two ‘Well changes appeared at the restart and there were signs of an urgent intention to push forward. But too often the familiar unproductive pattern was on show. A few passes around the back line then a hopeful ball upfield. The St Johnstone defenders were well on top.

The Saints saw a shot his Mair’s post but they rarely looked like adding a second. Unfortunately Motherwell never looked likely to find an equaliser.

Five ‘Well substitutes were on the field by the end but the travelling fans started to drift to the exits.

Kettlewell collected yet another yellow card but that will be the least of his worries as he tries to patch up his squad for the return to McDiarmid next week.

St Johnstone 1 Motherwell 0

Team: Mair, Kaleta, Casey (O’Donnell 45), Blaney, Balmer, Wilson, Halliday, , Andrews (Sparrow 45), Nicholson (Slattery 67)Maswanhise (Ebiye 74), Vale (Watt 74)

Saturday 18 January 2025

