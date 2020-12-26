Two points dropped by Motherwell at Tannadice

A late, late equaliser from Dundee United robbed Motherwell of a win at Tannadice. The game ended 1-1.

This match was filled with chances that Motherwell failed to convert. Tony Watt's opener look like a likely winner then United's defence was threatened time and time again particularly in the second half but failure to convert gave the hosts hope and they took their chance two minutes into added time.

Welcome back Trevor

Trevor Carson was welcomed back to first team duty as Jordan Archer was dropped. Mark Chapman was on the the bench. The outfield ten were unchanged from those that drew with Aberdeen in midweek.

United kicked off but Motherwell had the wind at their backs and it took less than ten minutes for Tony Watt to open the scoring, He rose to meet a Liam Polworth's corner and powered home a header from eight yards.

With the confidence gained by the early strike Motherwell took the game to the opposition at every opportunity. Watt was everywhere across the home defence. Stephen O'Donnell was always available to provide a target from his forward position on the right wing. He found himself in the striking position at one stage but his 'goal' came from an offside decision.

Carson produced a dive and an outstretched arm to deflect a 22 yard shot from Jeando Fuchs on to the post and safety. He was on the wrong end of a strange decision from Bobby Madden who judged that a hesitation before kicking from hand merited an indirect kick on the 18 yard line.

The second period was riddled with scrambling in front of the United goal. Smart attacking play combined with defensive lapses produced a number of those moments which seemed certain to deliver a second goal. Smith cleared off the lone, Lang's lob had Seigrist in a panic and shots rained on target. But no goal arrived.

A win was deserved but United kept a late press for an equaliser. It came from Nicky Clark in the third of five added minutes when he drove low when we failed to clear a crossed ball to beat Carson.

The positive display should give Motherwell heart for the visit of Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Dundee United 1 Motherwell 1

Attendance 0

Team: Carson, O'Donnell, Gallagher, Mugabi, Grimshaw, Lamie, Crawford (Cornelius 80), O'Hara, Campbell, Watt, Lang (White 77)

Saturday 26 December 2020

