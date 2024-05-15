Under par Motherwell lose 3-0 to Hibs

.Motherwell failed to trouble Hibs and can have no complaint after a 3-0 loss at Easter Road.

Stuart Kettlewell stood by the eleven that had delivered six points and nine goals in the previous two games but his team delivered an under par performance. Hibs took the initiative after a gift of a first half penalty and never looked back.

There were a few early flourishes as Motherwell attacked the Famous Five stand goal. Lennon Miller tested the ‘keeper after a corner and Paul McGinn had a headed attempt from a Blair Spittal cross but there was little else to excite the travelling fans.

More haar needed!

It looked ss though the break might arrive with the game still goalless but an unfortunate handball against Stephen O’Donnell led to a converted penalty from Myziane Maolida.

With the stadium clock showing 45 minutes a routine cross from the left was missed be Georgie Gent and Martin Boyle was able to direct the ball beyond Liam Kelly from around eight yards.

A halftime change introduced Harry Paton for Andy Halliday but after a spell of ineffective ‘Well possession Boyle popped up to score his second with a low drive.

There was never a prospect of a miraculous recovery though Theo Bair fired at Wollacot when a goal liked likely.

Motherwell’s best hope was that the chilly east coast haar would intensify and force an adandonment.

All that remains is a season finale at Fir Park when St Johnstone provide the opposition.

Hibs 3 Motherwell 0

Attendance 15,451

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell (Zdravkovski 67), Blaney, McGinn, Gent (Devine 86), Casey, Miller, Halliday (Paton 45), Nicholson (vale 67), Spittal (Moses 86), Bair

Wednesday 15 May 2024

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports