Wind the only winner as Motherwell and Hibs draw

Motherwell and Hibs are consigned to the bottom six after a 1-1 draw at Fir Park

Shane Blaney rescued a point for Motherwell deep in injury time when he cancelled Myziane Maolida’s penalty. The visitors were a minute from prolonging their bid to rise above the cut but Motherwell’s ability to overcome the loss of the first goal ended their hope.

The game was played in bright sunshine but in a gale force wind that swept across the pristine Fir Park surface. Balls, both high and low, were pushed to the East Stand touchline as the fierce wind made control difficult. That said, Hibs seemed to cope better than the home side and but for the late strike from Blaney they might have deserved a win.

Stephen O’Donnell and Lennon Miller were restored to the opening eleven as Adam Devine and Andy Halliday made way.

Jack Vale kicked off under the gaze of Erik Barmack, the potential investor, who accompanied Jim McMahon in the directors’ box.

The American would have been impressed with the attitude of the ‘Well players in the opening stages as they pinned Hibs back with a high press. Unfortunately the best chances in the first half fell to Hibs.

Spittal hits the wall

Élie Youan blasted a great chance from the right of Liam Kelly’s goal over the top after 24 minutes then Kelly had to produce a reflexive arm to tip Chris Cadden’s rocket over the bar.

Motherwell posed no threat to the Hibs’ goal until Theo Bair was released to charge in on Marshall. He slipped the ball under the ‘keeper but the assistant’s flag ended the celebration.

Stephen O’Donnell was penalised for a foul on Will Fish and Maolida scored from the spot.

What followed was a lot of pressure on Kelly’s goal but the guardian stood up to the onslaught. He made several fine saves to keep his side in the game.

With all substitutes committed Motherwell managed to sneak a point three minutes into the allocation of four. Shane Blaney was the hero with a powerful left footed effort that flew high into the net.

The home crowd cheered their favourites after the final whistle for their never say die attitude. That talk of a possible top six place was still alive in April after the team’s desperate position in December indicates an impressive upturn in form. Now the manager has five games in the bottom half of the table as he plans for the next campaign.

Motherwell 1 Hibs 1

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell (Halliday 69),Blaney, McGinn, Gent, Casey, Miller (Ferrie 88), Zdravkovski (Nicholson 69), Spittal (Shaw 88), Bair, Vale (Moses 69)

Saturday 13 April 2024

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports