Woeful 'Well lose to St Mirren

A poor Motherwell team can have no complaints at the 1-0 loss to St Mirren in Paisley.

Stevie Hammell’s men were out-fought, out-thought and now join the bottom four who all sit on 20 points. The 900 travelling fans saw nothing to brighten up a chilly afternoon. Players were too easily knocked off the ball and too reluctant to move the ball forward. Lateral passes too often led to loss of possession without pressure.

Stevie tries to find the right words

Only one of the winter signings started the game and the hope for the rest of the season will to a large extent depend on the success of the Messers Danzaki, Mandron and Crankshaw.

The goal was lost after 16 minutes when Ricki Lamie and Paul McGinn failed miserably at the left corner flag. Strain escaped with the ball and Kiltie squared it along the bye line. Curtis Main was on hand at the near post and with a deft flick the ball was in the net.

Fans behind Liam Kelly’s goal were entiltled to see a spirited fight back but they were to be disappointed. Half time came and went but Trevor Carson was untroubled.

Van Veen earned an early corner and from it Lamie got a glancing header that passed the far post but that was a false dawn

Hammell made a double change ten minutes into the second half and with Crankshaw and Tierney replacing Shields and Goss. There was an injection of pace as Crankshaw offered some challenge to the home defence.

Stuart McKinstry had the ball at his feet at the penalty spot but he was unable to get a shot away.

St Mirren were more direct and looked were the more likely to score. Referee Beaton added six minutes and there was a late flurry from Motherwell but Carson produced a fine save to secure the three points his team deserved.

St Mirren 1 Motherwell 0

Attendance 6,424 (914)

Team: Kelly, Johnston, Blaney, McGinn, Lamie, Slattery, Goss (Cornelius 88), Spittal (Crankshaw 54), McKinstry, Shields (Tierney 54),Van Veen

Saturday 28 January 2023

