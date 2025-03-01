Wonderful 'Well win at Ibrox - again

Motherwell produced a wonderful 2-1 win at Ibrox to return to the top half of the table. Happy day!

Record books will have to be searched to find the last time Motherwell recorded back to back wins against Rangers in their own patch. For the record this was no fluke. Motherwell again delivered a fine first half performance and deservedly enjoyed a two goal lead at the break. Luke Armstrong and Tom Sparrow the scorers.

Balmer in place of Stephen O’Donnell

Twist and Shout at Irox

Michael Wimming opted for Kofi Balmer in place of Stephen O'Donnell and the ‘Well wore the white alternate strip. The same positive attitude to the game as in midweek was on show. Plenty of energy and pressing produced an early benefit. Dan Casey had a shot that Jack Butland could not hold, Armstrong followed up for the opener.

The goal was the perfect boost to the Steelmen’s confidence while sapping the self-belief in the home side. Tom Sparrow followed up with a shot to the side net before the second goal.

Lennon Miller won the ball on the left and spotted Callum Slattery in midfield. Sparrow was brought into the move and he ran in on the right side of the box to drive low beyond Buckland. The travelling band enjoyed their celebration.

Motherwell had a comfort in possession they seemed to relish the space available on the big pitch. Meanwhile Rangers huffed and puffed to no great effect.

Barry Ferguson was in familiar territory at half-time. He faced a two goal deficit and no doubt exhorted his players to turn the game around as they did in Kilmarnock in midweek. He made three immediate substitutions.

Cyriel Dessers brought them back into the game ten minutes into the restart and there was a fear in the home support that a repeat revival could happen. Rangers pushed forward and Motherwell, legs tiring, were forced back.

There was a scare when Dessers had the ball in the net but a lengthy VAR examination chalked it off.

Wimming brought on fresh legs to cope with the onslaught. As the end grew near the home stands emptied as the ‘Well fans prepared to party.

The win puts Motherwell on 37 points with a hold on sixth place. With four game to go till the split we’re in with a chance.

Team: Balcombe, Balmer, Gordon, Casey, Thompson (Wilson 90), Halliday (Zdravkovski 60), Sparrow, Slattery (Paton 60), Miller (Watt 72), Andrews, Armstrong (Ebiye 60)

