A good day from the sidelines for the 'Well

Motherwell did not kick a ball this weekend but results in Dingwall and Livingston provided a bonus.

Ross County failed to make ground on Motherwell with their catch-up game as they lost 2-1 to Hibs. The Steelmen retain a six point advantage with six fixtures remaining. County had their chance when they opened the scoring five minutes into the second half but they conceded two within ten minutes and they remain three points above the play-off spot.

Hamilton lost by the same score to Livingston. All the goals came in the first half and Livingston are now guaranteed a top six finish. Accies are one point above the bottom.

While the results come as no threat to Motherwell they will be warmly welcomed at Rugby Park. Kilmarnock will be desperate to grab any straw as they fight for top flight survival.

Next week's Kilmarnock v Motherwell encounter holds a massive prize for the winner. A home win could lift Killie off the bottom while an away victory will give put Motherwell within a whisker of safety.

With one round of league fixtures left before the split all that remains is to determine whether St Mirren or St Johnstone join Dundee United, Motherwell, Ross County, Hamilton and Kilmarnock in the lower half for rest of the season.